Minister tests positive for coronavirus and entire Cabinet self-isolating

A Government Minister has tested positive for coronavirus.

Members of the Cabinet, including the Taoiseach and Tánaiste, are now self-isolating as a result.

The Minister, believed to be a man, attended Cabinet only yesterday to approve new lockdown restrictions in light of a surge in cases.

A Government statement said: “A member of Cabinet has tested positive for COVID-19.

“In line with public health advice, all Ministers are restricting their movements while awaiting a Covid test and result.”

All Government Ministers are now being urgently tested by public health officials, with the aim to get results back to individuals today.

A minister, speaking on condition of anonymity, said arrangements for the testing of all members, including the Taoiseach, were taking place as a “precaution.”

However, he added that while the infected Minister attended Cabinet yesterday, all Ministers sit more than two metres apart at

Cabinet meetings are held in a large and ventilated room in Dublin Castle.

The chances of any more ministers becoming infected are therefore believed to be low, according to the advice given, the Minister added.

The Minister wore a mask all through Cabinet yesterday, and was later seen doing some Christmas shopping - still wearing a mask - in Dublin city centre.

Government officials were refusing to confirm a name that was beginning to circulate after the formal announcement that a member of Cabinet had tested positive.

There was previously a scare in September when Health Minister Stephen Donnelly feared he had contracted the virus and the whole Cabinet went briefly into suspension while the Dáil was also suspended for a short time.

