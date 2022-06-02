Minister Simon Harris warns of ‘consequences’ for DAA management if Dublin Airport chaos is repeated

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has said there will have to be “consequences” in DAA management if passengers are forced to miss flights due to long delays at the airport this weekend.

In the strongest comments on the controversy yet from a Government minister, Mr Harris said people are “getting fed up of senior management hiding behind politicians when it comes to actually doing their job”.

“People are paid to do services. You have a very simple job and that’s to get people on planes on time for the flight to take off. That's the job,” he added.

Speaking at the launch of a new government policy on autistic services in Trinity College, the minister noted the DAA has said they are “very, very confident” no one will miss a flight from Dublin Airport over the bank holiday weekend.

It comes after management set out a plan to avoid the similar queues to those that sparked outrage last week.

“I think the plan that they have published looks to me to be robust. It looks to me to be sensible, but the implementation of that plan will be key,” Mr Harris said.

The Indo Daily: Keep calm and bring a carry-on — How to beat the chaotic queues at Dublin Airport

“Absolutely no one said there are no consequences. What we said is the DAA have outlined the plan. The delivery of that plan is what Gvernment will judge them on. If the plan isn't delivered, there will have to be consequences,” he added.

However, the minister said he is “not in that space right now” .

“My constituents who want to fly out this week want to know they can get in a flight,” he said.

“There are very clear relationships in terms of governance between of semi-states and relevant ministers, and that's for Minister (Hildegarde) Naughton and Minister (Eamon) Ryan in the first case.

“But be clear the buck stops here with the DAA management. People in this country are paid, they are paid good salaries to do good jobs and they need to get on with it,” he added.