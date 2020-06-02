Minister signals 'changes' to pandemic payment as 64,000 are back at work

| 22.6°C Dublin
CHANGES to the pandemic unemployment payment will be tabled by the government shortly as it was revealed that 64,000 people have returned to work since the reopening began.
Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, said today that the nature of the payment needs to be reviewed although it will be extended beyond its expiry date next Tuesday.
She said the government needs to examine how the payment fits into its plans to keep Ireland healthy and get the country working again.
“We are currently considering this and will soon bring forward proposals for some changes,” she said.
“Any future decisions will be based on our commitment that everyone who needs help will get the most appropriate assistance and also based on the ongoing progress we experience from the reopening of the economy.”
She said peak demand for the payment has passed in parallel with the flattening of the Covid-19 curve and each week will seen an incremental drop on the numbers in need of assistance if this progress continues.
New figures released by her department today show:
Online Editors