Minister Shane Ross heads to White House for summit on doping

He will lead a delegation of officials, including Sport Ireland chief executive John Treacy, at a high-powered meeting to discuss the future of drug testing in sport.

There is growing anger at the decision of the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) to allow the disgraced drug testing body in Russia to resume testing athletes.

"That decision was something Ireland was very much against," said Minister Ross, "because the Russians were readmitted in what was obviously a fudge."

The Russian agency was suspended in November 2015 following revelations of a large-scale doping programme - apparently state sponsored. The doping scheme was uncovered in an investigation headed up by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren.

A number of conditions were laid down before Russia could be readmitted, but Wada voted last month for reinstatement before compliance had been completed.

The decision has been widely condemned by sporting federations, anti-doping agencies and athletes around the world including Ireland.

Ireland will join the US, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, Norway, Germany and others at the Washington summit amid growing concerns at governance in Wada.

