Minister says there are 480 asylum seekers in Ireland without State accommodation

More than 450 recently arrived asylum seekers are currently without any State provided accommodation.

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman said the State is accommodating 84,000 people including Ukrainian refugees and International Protection Applicants.

The minister said there are currently 480 asylum seekers without accommodation in Ireland.

“We will be able to make offers to a significant number of that group across this week, we’ve a couple of hundred beds coming on line. This is going to enable us to ensure that this group of people are safe,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“We have seen a decrease in the number of international protection applicants arriving since the start of this year. During March and April, we also lost a significant number of beds from hotel contractors.

“Since the start of this year we’ve brought 5,000 additional beds into the system but about 2,500 of those had to be used to ensure that people who were already in accommodation continued to be after the contracts in their hotels ended.”

Mr O’Gorman said the accommodation system in Ireland is “under real pressure”.

He agreed that it is a crisis “for people who we are not able to accommodate” and said the Government is responding to an unprecedented situation.

“We have to do better in terms of meeting our obligations to international protection applicants,” he said.

It comes following heated confrontations between anti-immigrant protesters and gardaí at a makeshift camp near an international protection office in Dublin over the weekend.

The Irish Refugee Council has called for asylum seekers to be taken off the streets as a matter of urgency after a migrant campsite at Sandwith Street was torn down and set on fire following a demonstration.

The minister said he and Justice Minister Simon Harris will be meeting with the relevant authorities this week in relation to the issue.

He said people have a right to protest but they do not have a right to “intimidate people, they don’t have a right to commit acts of violence”.

“I was speaking to the gardaí in Pearse Street on Friday, and I know the work they did in terms of a difficult situation when there was the far-right group, the counter protest and the international protection applicants as well,” he said.