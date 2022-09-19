Minister rejects call to resume operations at Derrybrien wind farm, despite assertions it can supply 1pc of State’s energy needs

Signs put up by angry locals after the Derrybrien wind farm landslide in 2003

A JUNIOR minister has rejected calls for the 70-turbine wind farm at Derrybrien in south Galway to become operational once more.

In a Dáil debate on the issue, Minister for State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, described the ESB wind farm as an “unauthorised development”.

Minister Naughton told independent TD Michael McNamara that “any attempt to keep the wind farm operational would, therefore, be unlawful”.

She added: “There is no legal basis for Derrybrien's continued operation.”

In February, the ESB paused operations at the wind farm after An Bord Pleanála turned down retrospective planning permission for the project.

The application had been made after an EU Court of Justice ruling found that Ireland had breached environmental regulations in relation to its construction.

The 70-turbine wind farm, which cost €60m to build, was one of the largest onshore when commissioned in 2006.

It supplied about 1pc of electricity needs nationally and is one of 26 onshore wind farms run by the ESB and subsidiaries.

However, it has been mired in controversy since a landslide killed thousands of fish and engulfed forestry and farmland during its construction in 2003.

On March 16 of this year, the ESB confirmed that it had decided to close the Derrybrien wind farm on a permanent basis and decommission the renewable energy project.

Minister Naughton stated that it is very important, in the context of compliance with EU law, that “immediate steps are taken to ensure the plant is decommissioned as quickly as possible”.

She added: “Discontinuation of the unauthorised wind farm should be a key factor in seeking to end Ireland’s liability to pay significant daily fines to the European Commission.”

The State has already been subject to a lump sum fine of €5m concerning infringement proceedings and further fines of €15,000 per day until the terms of the judgment are met.

Minister Naughton said: "The An Bord Pleanála decision, and the acceptance of the ESB of this decision and its stated intention to decommission Derrybrien, brings the State into compliance with the original judgment.”

She stated that the full impacts of the closure of Derrybrien wind farm have been considered.

“There are limited global and European energy policy arguments to be made for the continued operation of Derrybrien,” said the minister.

"There are no substantive arguments to be made from a domestic security-of-supply perspective. Any attempts to retain the wind farm in operation would face planning and legal obstacles.”

Mr McNamara, a TD for Clare, stated that he found it “slightly surprising the conclusion that there are no substantive arguments to be made with regard to the security of domestic supply given Derrybrien provides, on a good day at least, 1pc of the energy needs of the State at a time of energy crisis”.

In a Dáil debate on the issue proposed by deputy McNamara, he said: “Nobody is suggesting that those who flouted environmental norms be rewarded, but rather that the State would not be penalised.

“There is a real risk and a worry in the community that in seeking to decommission, we are going to cause further damage along the lines of the damage that was already caused.”

Deputy McNamara suggested that ownership of the wind farm could be transferred to a local authority to make a new application, with the explicit undertaking that any profits that are made from this development go back into protecting the environment of Slieve Aughty.

He said: “What I am suggesting is that another attempt be made to bring Derrybrien into compliance with European Union law. Maybe a better application should be made to mitigate the very negative effects of what has happened.”