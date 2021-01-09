‘Minister portrays us as greedy but we’re keeping country going’ – creche owners’ fury at being told to refund parents

Alec Flood and Monica Campbell, who own Little Rainbows in Dublin

Childcare providers are furious at plans by the Government to force them to refund parents who have been charged for services for the month of January.

In a letter sent to childcare providers this week, the Department of Children instructed childcare services to open for parents who are essential workers and vulnerable children from Monday, unless they have received formal instruction to close.

The department confirmed ways to enforce the payment of refunds were also being explored, and said that many childcare providers are already offering refunds. However, chairperson of the Federation of Early Childcare Providers, which represents more than 1400 providers, Elaine Dunne said they are being made to look “greedy”.

“Our minister needs to stop portraying private childcare providers as greedy, as we are the people who are supporting workers to get the economy back up and running,” she said.

Ms Dunne said the onus should be on the State to provide the funding for the months that they must remain open for essential workers – not the parents.

“Without parent fees, who is going to cover rent, heat, food, rates and electricity and other miscellaneous expenses? We have to charge parents something to stay afloat,” she said.

“But the onus is on the State to support our services, if they say that we must be open unless we are instructed to close by the department or a HSE/Tusla order.

“Even if it was 50pc of places within the services, that would keep our operational costs and everything else going.”

She said operators now must risk their own health and that of their staff to provide childcare for the parents of essential workers – some of whom are working in hospitals.

“It’s a huge risk for us but why would we turn our parents down and not do it? But it’s not sustainable, so services are just going to close their doors now.

“We have no options here, they have to give us sustainability.”

Ms Dunne said childcare providers are in a “panic”.

“Everybody is in panic, they are so upset at the lack of respect and disregard for our sector. Teachers got their U-turn, we’re here and we’re open and we’re happy to open, but not under these circumstances.”

Siptu has called for childcare services to be made available strictly only to vulnerable children and parents who are essential workers.

One provider, Alec Flood, told the Irish Independent full-time creches cannot operate on a ‘drop-in’ basis with no certainty in relation to income or how many staff they will need.

Mr Flood his wife Monica Campbell are the owners of Little Rainbows, which provides a pre-school, creche and after-school service in north Dublin in Sutton, Baldoyle and Donaghmede.

They are members of Childhood Services Ireland (CSI), Ibec’s trade association, and “we were happy to answer their call for as many services as possible to remain open and provide assistance where possible”, Mr Flood said.

“The unfortunate thing for us was, from the weekend, and I suppose this is common in a pandemic, is that there was so much uncertainty and so much mixed messages coming out from Government,” he said.

“We opened last Monday as normal as we planned to do. We are operating at about 50pc plus occupancy across our three services.

“At the moment, we are offering as normal a service as possible.”

Mr Flood said that they are open for the parents if they need their service.

Mr Flood pointed out: “The problem is as a childcare service, we don’t feel qualified to say who is essential and who isn’t?

“We are very, very reluctant to police that.”

