Minister Josepha Madigan calls for end to ‘scourge’ of sexual violence

Minister of State Josepha Madigan has called for an end to the “scourge” of sexual violence, particularly against women, in Irish society.

The Junior Minister for Special Education was speaking at the launch of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre’s (DRCC) 2020 Annual Report this morning.

During a speech in Dáil Éireann in July, Minister Madigan told her fellow TDs that she had been the victim of sexual assault.

Speaking at this morning’s launch the Minister said “sexual violence is a scourge in society. It is oppressive, abusive and inhumane.

Read More

“Over the last few months in particular, I can only imagine the trauma of victims who felt trapped either at home or in another setting at a time when society felt closed and perhaps distant.”

Fine Gael Deputy Madigan commended the work of organisations such as DRCC but said tackling issues such as rape and sexual violence would require the effort of society as a whole.

“Tackling the scourge of sexual violence is something in which everyone in society must play a part.

“This is especially the case when it comes to sexual violence against women – who are the majority of victims although not the entirety,” she said.

The report which was launched today found that just over a third of rape and sexual assault victims who began using DRCC services last year reported the crimes committed against them to Gardaí.

The report also outlines that most new DRCC clients last year knew the person who raped or assaulted them.

The centre’s counselling and therapy services had 570 clients in 2020, of which 268 were new in that year.

According to the report, just 36pc of those new clients had reported the crimes perpetrated against them to An Garda Síochána.

During 2020, the centre received 13,438 contacts through its national helpline and delivered 6,010 one-on-one counselling and therapy sessions. Many of these sessions had to be conducted online or by phone due to the pandemic.

According to the report, the most stringent periods of restrictions had a dampening effect on contacts with the centre. This is because many callers did not have the time and space to access its helpline in privacy.

The Government is working on its third National Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence according to Minister Madigan.

She said this will place a priority on prevention and reduction and “hopefully” include a national preventative strategy.

Minister Madigan said the Government is resourcing Gardaí to protect women – adding that there is more to do – and that they are also working closely with and supporting organisations such as the DRCC.

In her closely remarks at the event, DRCC Chief Executive Noeline Blackwell stressed the importance of the service.

“What people need, is they need to have confidential, non-judgemental support in understanding the harm that has been done to them and empowering them to heal.

“People need training in how to deal with a disclosure to them of sexual violence. In how to formulate a policy around sexual harassment. We have helped with this in colleges throughout the year.

“That actually bolsters and produces a culture of zero tolerance of sexual harassment,” she said.