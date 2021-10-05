Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has said there was precedent for appointing the Attorney General Paul Gallagher SC while he finished off work a number private sector cases.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Ryan said he understands the same procedure was practiced in the past.

“My understanding at the time and still now is that that was a procedure that had happened in the past where someone has to finish off a small but limited number of cases [and] there was room for that and that’s happened,” he said.

Minister Ryan added that Mr Gallagher is the “most hardworking, capable Attorney General in my mind”.

It follows comments from the Taoiseach Micheál Martin who this week insisted he has full confidence in Attorney-General Paul Gallagher, despite revelations he had acted in concluding a private case while the Government's key legal adviser.

Mr Martin, speaking as the Cabinet met in Cork today, said the private case load took longer than expected to conclude because of the Covid-19 pandemic with the Government having been advised of the cases involved when Mr Gallagher was first appointed.

The Taoiseach also insisted there was absolutely no conflict of interest arising.

"I do of course have full confidence in the Attorney General," he said.

"I asked the Attorney General to serve because of his ability, because of his work ethic, and because of his integrity.

"He did indicate that he wanted to finish out three professional obligations that he had in respect of three cases – one was in respect of the recapitalisation of Irish Permanent which I think went back to 2011.

"He participated (in) just one hearing in relation to that which took about four and a half hours and that finished last November and the second was a commercial case where he spent 16 hours at hearing in relation to that and that concluded last February.

"Then there was a third (case) which was the cross-examination of one witness in the High Court inspection process involving former directors of Independent News and Media.

"That took up two Saturdays and that finished last Saturday week – he would have expected them to finish much earlier but Covid-19 delayed that."

Mr Martin was adamant there were no conflicts of interest arising.

"Just to make the point about assertions of conflicts of interest - there couldn’t have been conflict of interest.

“There wasn’t in any of those three cases and the convention is in the context of any attorney general, who may have been involved in a case prior to becoming the attorney general, the attorney general alerts the Cabinet and doesn’t actually give advice on – sorry in relation to a matter that might involve a party to a case that he was involved with previously and then the director general of the office advises in respect of that particular case.

"So he just wanted to finish out those three cases – that is it – that is the position the Government and the Taoiseach has to assess this."

Opposition TDs have argued it was inappropriate for the Attorney General to act in such a private case while the Government's key legal adviser.

But Mr Martin said there was no conflict of interest and the Government valued Mr Gallagher's expertise and public service ethic.

"He is a man of exceptional ability. I would have experience of previously working with him in Government during very difficult times - his work ethic is second to none, his strong public interest approach in terms of how he conducts his work and he is a man of the highest integrity."

The Taoiseach said the expectation on Mr Gallagher's appointment was that all three private cases flagged to them would have concluded much earlier than they did - but the Covid-19 pandemic had intervened and delayed one in particular.

"He would have thought they would have ended very quickly after the formation of Government – as I say in two of the cases, they finished relatively quickly the last one didn’t."