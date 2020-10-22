Minister Donnelly to meet 221+ CervicalCheck campaigners as Vicky Phelan says tribunal does not have 'women and families at heart'

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he will meet with the 221+ group before the CervicalCheck tribunal begins next week, after campaigner Vicky Phelan said the group's concerns about the tribunal have been "flat out rejected".

Earlier this week, the minister brought a memo to Cabinet saying that the Tribunal first announced in 2018 to investigate negligence in the State’s cervical cancer screening programme would be set up in the next week.

Vicky Phelan has said the minister's decision to not afford the women and families affected time to respond before the tribunal begins is “like a slap in the face”.

She added: “Why is it so hard to do what’s right for women who have already been failed by the State?”

Six weeks ago the 221+ group met with Minister Donnelly on Zoom to discuss the proposed tribunal, but she said that his response has been “a flat rejection” of all their concerns.

One of the concerns is that the group is asking for a non-adversarial route to be found for the tribunal. This would mean that the women would not be obliged to fight the labs.

“I’m really weary at this stage from all the fighting. I thought the tribunal was a good outcome for women and families,” she said.

She added that the tribunal the government has proposed does not have “women and families at its heart”.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, she continued: “There’s a lot wrong with the governments plan. It’s exactly a year since the then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar issued an apology to the women and that was a momentous day for us, we felt it marked the beginning of a healing process for many of us, we felt heard.

“Unfortunately, this week when we read the letter from Minister Donnelly we felt anything but heard.

“About seven weeks ago we met with the minister and we raised a number of concerns that we had about the tribunal. We left feeling there would be further consultation but two days ago we were in shock that they not only rejected all of our concerns but confirmed the imminent establishment of the tribunal in seven days time.

“We were led to believe that with the tribunal it was for the needs of our members and not for the needs of the HSE and the labs that are to come first in the governments response to the wrongs and the injuries on our members.

“We do not understand why the minister isn't working with us to make the tribunal something that our members might engage with.”

Ms Phelan added that if the minister does not engage with the members that they will be encouraged not to take part in the tribunal.

However, later on in the show Minister Donnelly said he would “of course” meet with Ms Phelan and the 221+ group.

“Everything we’re doing is trying to find the best way forward for the 221+ group,” he said.

He added that he has created the process with the “least amount of adversary as possible” and that advice received from the Attorney General on the tribunal was that the goal is to “set up a situation that works for the women”.

Online Editors