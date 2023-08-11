Minister demands ‘full clarification’ of ‘financial matter’ at the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says he wants “full clarification of what transpired” at the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) after its Chief Financial Officer went on abrupt “voluntary leave” this summer.

Speaking at the Dublin Horse Show today, Mr McConalogue told Independent.ie: “There is an issue in relation to the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, which oversees the integrity of the racing industry.

“That's something that I will be following up robustly in relation to seeking answers.

“Obviously transparency is key and critical and every organisation that we have. I know it's something that the Oireachtas committee are looking at as well.”

Members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) expressed astonishment at a June 29 meeting when they learned that IHRB Chief Financial Officer Donal O’Shea was not in attendance. He went on “voluntary leave” the day before.

Chief Executive Darragh O’Loughlin said: “I cannot say anything that would prejudice any investigation that might take place, and I recognise that we are funded by the taxpayer.”

He said he preferred not to answer whether the individual “asked to take leave, or was asked to take leave.”

Gordon Conroy, Assistant Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, said he had learned the day before of a matter, “financial in nature, which caused some concern.”

He had immediately informed the Minister, and a review was being instituted take “as a matter of urgency,” Mr Conroy said.

“We're following up at the moment in relation to seeking answers,” Minister McConalogue commented today in speaking publicly on the matter for the first time.

He said he was also seeking answers from Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) whose funding is provided from the Government, but who then provide some funding to the IHRB in turn.

“We are also seeking answers in relation to that as well,” the minister said, without giving details or describing the ‘financial matter’ involved.

But he added: “We take the need for transparency around all expenditure of funds very, very seriously, and will be stepping up the process of how we make sure we have full clarification of what transpired.

“We will also then be reacting appropriately to that.”

The Irish Horseracing Board was offered an opportunity to comment and initially cited concerns over GDPR — an issue IHRB has previously raised before Dáil committees going back to at least 2021. It is a relatively new agency.

Meanwhile comment is awaited from his public relations manager.

Entirely separately, the Minister praised the work of a different body, Horse Sports Ireland (HSI), which has had its own recent travails.

“There’s a lot of positive work going on there,” Mr McConalogue said.

“Obviously it was a challenging situation last year after a number of the board decided to step down. And I stepped in and appointed a number of very highly-skilled and expert people from across the sector as an interim board.

“They will be in place now through to the Olympics (next year in Paris) and they're doing a lot of work now across the sector, engaging with stakeholders and plotting the way forward.

“Horse Sports Ireland is a really important body in relation to co-ordinating what is a wonderful sector that we have in the overall equine industry.

“There are many different aspects and sectors within that overall. It's important that they are all co-ordinated and that they work together in a strong way.”