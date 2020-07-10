Minister defends reopening Phoenix Park to cars but commits to public consultation on long term plan

OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan has defended the decision to reopen Dublin’s Phoenix Park to cars but says in the long term he’d like the park restored to its original purpose as purely for culture and recreation.

The Minister committed to a public consultation on the long-term management of the park which he said would take into account the views of all park users and neighbours.

But he said if there were measures that could reasonably be taken in the short-term, such as designated car-free periods, he was open to those ideas too.

He was responding to criticism after the sudden reopening this morning of all bar one of the perimeter gates to the park which were closed during Covid-19 restrictions, leaving access to pedestrians and cyclists only.

The OPW indicated last month that the closure would continue after positive reaction from members of the public but that position was reversed late on Thursday.

The Minister said the gates were reopened to relieve growing pressure on surrounding neighbourhoods and the urban villages of Chapelizod and Castleknock which were being used as alternative routes.

“The park has been described as the lungs of the city which is true but it has also become an artery of the city,” he said.

He said planning decisions in the city had “explicitly or inexplicitly” relied on the park as a thoroughfare and it could not be closed without knock-on effects for surrounding areas.

“Traffic volumes are growing again and with more of the restrictions being lifted and schools due back at the end of August, shutting off the Phoenix Park means other areas becoming strangled," he said.

“I would love to see a situation where the park is what it was originally intended to be which was for recreation, leisure and culture.

"I want to get to a situation where I can reduce the traffic volumes and I’m committed to working with people on that but it has to be in a managed way, it has to be in a consultative way and it has to take cognisance of all the people who have interests there."

Cycling groups reacted with dismay to the decision and Green TD Neasa Hourigan described it as “disappointing backward step”.

She demanded transparency over who or what had influenced the Minister to make the u-turn.

Mr O’Donovan said he had received many different views on the closure.

“Local communities weren’t consulted when the gates were closed. In a national emergency, that was the right thing to do, but as we come out of the emergency, those people need to be heard.

“I know there are a lot of people very angry and I accept that but I know there are a lot of people who say it’s the right thing to do.”

He said in the medium to long term, all ideas would be considered including public transport, park and ride facilities and car-free periods, but he was also open to short-term suggestions.

Knockmaroon Gate, which is undergoing maintenance works, is currently closed but will reopen. Parking restrictions on Chesterfield Avenue are to remain.

