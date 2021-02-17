Minister defends housing bill after ESRI ‘house price rise’ warning

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said he will “absolutely” still be bringing forward legislation for a shared equity scheme, despite a leading think tank saying it could drive up house prices.

Yesterday, the Affordable Housing Bill, which includes the shared equity scheme, was brought before the Oireachtas Housing Committee for pre-legislative scrutiny.

In its opening statement, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) warned the Committee that the shared equity scheme would increase house prices.

The scheme would see the State take a 30pc stake in the homes of first-time buyers, who will take out a mortgage with the bank for the remainder of the cost.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland, Minister O’Brien said he isn’t criticising the ESRI for its opening statement yesterday.

"I watched large parts of the hearing yesterday and firstly, it’s to recognise that there’s real progress with this piece of important legislation,” he said.

“It will deliver affordable housing on public land, deliver affordable rental, and bring in a very targeted shared equity scheme.”

The Housing Minister added that he will “absolutely” be bringing the legislation forward, as he said the ESRI agreed that the scheme would be beneficial if “targeted, time-bound measures” were input into the bill, to which he said was already the case.

“If you look at what happened in the committee hearing yesterday there was a broad agreement in that regard on the measures in relation to shared equity...I will be bringing it forward, absolutely,” he said.

"When targeted at the right people, they have a great deal of merit, so why would I not proceed with something like that?”

Mr O’Brien added that the think tank admitted that its conclusion was based on schemes in other jurisdictions, and not by specifically looking at the scheme he was bringing forward.

Other Government members were critical of the ESRI’s comments yesterday, as they claimed it did not take into account all aspects of the proposed Bill.

“Can you use this opportunity here now to acknowledge that your opening statement only deals with two of the three elements of the Bill and therefore could be misleading if it is read as a commentary of the full Bill?" asked Fine Gael TD Emer Higgins.

Her claims were echoed by Fine Gael Senator Mary Seery-Kearney, who said that the ESRI statement should be updated “because it confines itself to two features" within the Affordable Housing Bill and not all three parts of the Bill.

Fine Gael Senator John Cummins also said that the Institute “ignored” a large part of the Bill.

However, Conor O’Toole of the ESRI said that the Institute’s opening statement is a fair reflection of the research carried out by the body.

“We balanced through the factors, we walked through the factors. We outlined the fact that the supply interventions are very important.

“We contextualised this scheme within the context for the other schemes that are available in the market.”

Mr O’Toole said that there are “merits” to the shared equity scheme proposed in the Bill but also “risks”, which the Institute outlined in its opening statement.

The way Government members treated the ESRI at the Committee meeting was “remarkable and unprecedented”, according to Sinn Féin TD Eoin O’Broin.

“The idea that we would suggest independent bodies amend their positions if the Government don’t like it is a very dangerous road to go down.

“I was very surprised to see it in my five years of being a member of Committees as I’ve never seen a witness be treated in such a co-ordinated manner by members.”

