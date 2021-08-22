Minister defends 40,000 crowd at Croke Park – as restrictions have yet to lift for entertainment industry 

Minister Simon Coveney has defended the 40,000 crowd in attendance at Croke Park today for the senior All-Ireland hurling final, as restrictions have not yet been eased for the entertainment and live events industry.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One, Minister Coveney said there was a “big difference” between All-Ireland final day and entertainment events.

“There’s a big difference, it’s outside, it’s structured, it’s in a very large stadium. People will be apart in terms of social distancing and wearing masks,” he said.

“We have worked with sporting organisations to put a protocol in place to allow big events like this to happen, but happen in a way that’s controlled and managed and that’s what will happen in Croke Park today.

"And I hope it’ll be a very special day, it certainly will be for Cork people and Limerick people.”

He continued; “But I hope it’s also a signal and an indication that we can live with Covid-19 and, despite the risk, we can organise big events.

"But we do need to do it in a managed and cautious and structured way.

"It’s the first time in a very long time that this number of people will be in the same place.”

The minister will be heading to Croke Park to cheer on his home county and said it was a “privilege” to attend the game.

"As a Cork person it’s a privilege to be there because there are many thousands of Cork people listening to this who wish they had a ticket and unfortunately, they don’t,” he said.

Speaking about Covid-19, Mr Coveney said he is concerned about the growing number of people in hospital with Covid-19.

As of this morning there are currently 314 people in hospitals across the country with the disease.

“I think we are already concerned and that is why the Government is cautious.

"I know there’s a huge amount of frustration and impatience in the public wanting to see remaining restrictions removed.

“The reason why we’re being cautious, and the Cabinet subcommittee is meeting regularly in order to bring forward proposals for the Cabinet to consider, is that for a number of days now the number of people who have tested positive is well over 2,000.

"We’ve seen now the numbers in hospital over 300, and the numbers in ICU over 50, so the Delta variant is dangerous it’s spreading.

“We have a much stronger shield to protect the public now than we’ve ever had over 90pc of adults are now vaccinated in Ireland," he added.

When asked if the growing case numbers will result in further delays to the reopening of the arts industry, he said: “We’ve said in the next week or so before the end of this month, the Government will sign off on a roadmap for September and well into October, so that we can give everybody that’s interested to hear a very clear picture of times and dates and scheduling for the removal of restrictions.

“There are sectors like the live sector and the hospitality sector who are anxiously waiting for that road map and they’re rightly asking for certainty and dates for the future that they can plan for.

“We will give them that certainty before the end of August, that is the commitment from Government.”

The minister added he suspects a date in September will mark the reopening of the events industry.