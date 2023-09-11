Minister Darragh O'Brien hits out at fake leaflets circulating in Dublin as ‘sowing discontent’

Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien has hit out at a fake leaflet featuring his name and face

Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien has hit out at a fake leaflet featuring his name and face and advocating for a "multicultural Malahide".

Mr O’Brien has posted a "Disinformation Alert" on social media after the leaflet began circulating to homes in the well-heeled community, in what could be the first example of dirty tricks in the run-up to the Local and European elections next year.

The leaflet was headlined "Housing for All," the name of Mr O'Brien's national accommodation strategy and read: "Dear constituents: As you may know, as your Minister for Housing, I've been very busy dealing with the global migration crisis.

"I'd like to ask a favour from the good people of Malahide. Ireland is renowned for helping those fleeing war and persecution, and we hope you can help us with our shortfall in accommodation for those in dire need of help.

"We hope for 200,000 arrivals in 2023, but we have a shortfall of nice homes for them. If you can give up a spare room or two, or a nice granny flat, or ideally a community hall, we'd love to hear from you.

"Financial incentives are available, although we know it is not about the money to you. We'd love to make Malahide more multicultural and become a lighthouse of hope for those less fortunate.

"Please contact my office if you can help enrich Malahide. Yours in diversity, Darragh.”

But the minister himself said as he highlighted the issue: "Some people may have received fake leaflets through their letterboxes in the Malahide area over the weekend, an obvious attempt at sowing discontent through disinformation.

He said it was "quite clear someone went to great lengths draft, print and circulate these."

The Housing Minister added: "At its core, disinformation like this seeks to cause tension in an area. The people of Malahide have proven themselves to be welcoming, in fact Fingal is one of the youngest, fastest growing and most diverse areas in Ireland.

"It is a place I’m proud to represent."

