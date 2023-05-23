Minister confirms ‘flotels’ being considered to ease the strain on asylum seeker accommodation

The Government is considering using floating hotel rooms, known as ‘flotels’ one way to help ease the strain on accommodation for asylum seekers in the country.

“We are looking at flotels,” Integration minister Roderic O’Gorman confirmed for the first time today:

Their advantage, he explained, was their low draught, meaning the depth of water needed under their keels.

Unlike disused cruise ships, which can only berth in deep-water ports, flotels can be used on inland waterways.

They were specifically designed for river cruising, whether on the Rhine, Danube, Seine or Loire.

This raises the possibility of flotels not only in the cities but also along the whole length of the Shannon.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said in Reykjavik last week he did not know if flotels or disused cruise ships were being considered to help house the 22,000 international protection applicants and 84,000 Ukrainian refugees who are now here.

Mr O’Gorman said all options had to be looked at, given the accommodation strain.

He emphasised that the unaccommodated were at the most risk if they remained on the streets.

Flotels offer the prospect of individual cabins on a number of decks, with a single point for security, the gangway.

The minister said that people had the right to protest “but I don’t think that blockades, or people in masks is acceptable.” He added: “It is disturbing to see people wrapping the (Irish) tricolour around themselves.”

Mr O’Gorman said he would not overestimate the numbers on the far right, but declined to answer whether such extremists had offered any direct personal threat or menace to himself.

Today's News in 90 Seconds - May 23rd

He said there were 259 asylum seekers and refugees unaccommodated as of today.

But this was down from over 500 on the Monday of last week.

“And I hope to see significant decreases in the number of unaccommodated over the next number of days.”

He added: “I’m not sure these marked people represent communities.”

Another advantage of flotels is their mobility, which offers flexibility. If they were to encounter unrest in one area, they can slip their moorings for somewhere new.

The minister offered no indication of when the first flotels nor how many people it was ultimately hoped to house on water.