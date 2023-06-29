Minister collapses while taking questions in Dáil chamber

PARTS of Leinster House were sealed off after a minister collapsed in the Dáil chamber today.

Patrick O'Donovan was later taken away in an ambulance.

He became ill while speaking on Topical Issues, answering a question in Irish as minister of state for the OPW.

The 46-year-old TD for Limerick county could be seen labouring in his speech as he attempted to give his reply. He subsequently collapsed.

He received immediate medical attention and the House was suspended to allow for his treatment and evacuation.

The Dail remained suspended while a major security operation was put in place.

Fine Gael are not providing an update on his condition at this time.