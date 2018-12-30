Minister caught up in armed robbery of grocery store

The Minister for Culture, Josepha Madigan, was caught up in the armed robbery of a grocery store in south Dublin.

The Minister for Culture, Josepha Madigan, was caught up in the armed robbery of a grocery store in south Dublin.

Gardaí at Dundrum have arrested three man and recovered a sum of cash following the robbery at a shop in Stillorgan.

At around 6.15pm yesterday gardaí responded to reports of a robbery in progress at a grocery store in Stillorgan.

The alarm was raised when two men entered the store and threated staff with a knife and hatchet before leaving on foot with a sum of cash.

A car was intercepted by uniformed Gardaí responding to the incident as it attempted to leave a carpark outside the store.

The occupants of the car, two men aged in their 30s and one in his 40s, were arrested. A sum of cash along with a hammer and axe were recovered from the car. No one was injured during the raid.

Many thanks to the local pharmacy who locked its doors & kept me & some other scared people safe. It was quite scary in real time. At least perpetrators were caught & no one injured. Three men arrested and axe recovered following robbery at grocery store

https://t.co/qpoWDzkh7u — ⚖️Josepha Madigan (@josephamadigan) December 30, 2018

Minister Madigan tweeted tonight that she was in a local pharmacy during the raid, which locked its doors to protect customers.

"Many thanks to the local pharmacy who locked its doors & kept me & some other scared people safe. It was quite scary in real time. At least perpetrators were caught & no one injured. Three men arrested and axe recovered following robbery at grocery store", she said.

The men were taken to Dundrum Garda station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning. All three remain in Garda custody this evening.

Online Editors