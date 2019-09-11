Minister 'can't intervene' in speed camera workers row

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan will not intervene to try to halt a looming strike by speed camera operators.

A spokesperson at his department said he could not get involved in a dispute involving GoSafe workers, who run the speed camera service for the State.

It is understood that the staff plan to take industrial action before the end of the month in a row over pay and conditions.

Siptu has sought a pay rise and claims members do not have adequate breaks or toilet facilities.

It claims the company has refused to attend talks.

A Department of Justice spokesman said the contract for the safety camera service was awarded to Road Safety Operations Ireland, trading as GoSafe, following a public procurement competition.

"The minister is unable to intervene in a dispute between the contracted service provider and its employees and members of Siptu," the spokesman said.

