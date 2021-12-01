Minister announces payment of Christmas Bonus to 1.4 million social welfare recipients next week

A total of 1.4 million social welfare recipients will receive their Christmas Bonus next week.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys confirmed this morning that a 100pc Christmas Bonus will be paid to pensioners, carers, people with disabilities, lone parents and long-term social welfare recipients.

The payments will total over €313m and will be issued to nominated bank accounts and Post Offices.

The minister has urged recipients to support businesses by spending the Christmas Bonus locally.

Minister Humphreys also announced that the qualifying period for people in receipt of an eligible Jobseeker’s payment has been reduced to 12 months from 15 months.

In addition, long-term recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will also receive this year’s Christmas Bonus.

Time spent on the PUP by customers who have since moved to a Jobseeker’s payment will count towards reaching the 12 month requirement.

“Christmas is a special time of the year but it can be a particularly expensive period for individuals and families,” the minister said.

“The Bonus will be paid into people’s accounts beginning next week – providing an additional support to the likes of our pensioners, carers, lone parents, people on disabilities and people on a long-term jobseeker’s payment.

“As a former Minister for Business, I know that our retail community are still feeling the impact of Covid-19.

“This past two years has been so difficult for our small and medium businesses. I am therefore urging everyone to consider spending the Christmas Bonus locally this year.

“If we keep our business in our towns, we will keep our towns in business.”