'Mind-blowing' - Irish women's hockey team overwhelmed with emotion at announcement of €1.5 million in funding

There were emotional scenes in Dublin Airport on Monday as the Irish women's hockey team were greeted with the news that an additional €1.5million was being allocated to high performance teams for Olympic and championship preparation by the Department of Sport.

It was clear the announcement made by Minister Shane Ross at the airport meant a lot to the team, with several members of the team who achieved second place at the Hockey World Cup in London yesterday becoming overwhelmed with emotion and shedding a tear of joy.

Their achievement was hailed a "Ronnie Delaney moment" by Minister Ross, who said it was among the best ever in Irish sporting history.

The team captained by Katie Mullan were beaten 6-0 by now eight-time world champions the Netherlands yesterday but without doubt coming home with silver was more than the girls had anticipated.

Katie said she was lucky to get to captain the side and said that the money could mean the team could compete with the top nations.

"I think the look on the girls' faces says it all, it was completely unexpected," she said.

"Hopefully it's not just a quick fix, we need to be funded from here on forward if we want to qualify for world cups," she added.

Chloe Watkins (26) who plays for Monkstown in Dublin and scored the penalty which sent the side into the semi-final, said the whole experience had been "surreal" and described the announcement of funding as "mind-blowing".

"It hasn't sunk in yet. Everyone has been telling us about the buzz at home," she told independent.ie

"We never imagined this recognition. I've played since I was seven and I've been in the squad eight years. We've had tough years.

"It's mind-blowing, we've scraped for so many years,"she added.

Family and fans waited outside terminal one for their heroes before the girls headed to the Mansion House to meet the Lord Mayor of Dublin.

