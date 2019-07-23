Mind the gap - delays for commuters this morning as a truck gets stuck in a bridge

COMMUTERS are facing delays this morning as a truck has gotten stuck under a bridge in south Dublin.

Irish Rail are advising commuters of delays of services to and from Pearse station and Grand Canal Dock as a large truck with a cement mixer has gotten jammed under a bridge in South Lotts in Ringsend, Dublin 4.

Services stopped between Pearse & Grand canal Dock due to a truck stuck under a bridge at South Lotts update to follow pic.twitter.com/LGYIkwjpUB — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) July 23, 2019

Irish Rail tweeted a picture of the truck, which got caught by the low ceiling of the bridge and services were temporarily stopped.

“Services stopped between Pearse and Grand canal Dock due to a truck stuck under a bridge at South Lotts,” the tweet read.

The line has now reopened and services are operating with a 15 minute delay.

“Line has reopened between Pearse and Grand Canal Dock after truck hitting a bridge. Services running up to 15 minutes late as a result,” an update read.

Online Editors