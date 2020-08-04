Mimicking exercise could be key to new therapy to grow new bone for those with osteoporosis - study

Researchers found when bone cells (osteocytes) are subjected to physical loading - similar to that experienced during exercise - they produce signals causing human bone marrow stem cells to grow new bone. (stock picture)

MIMICKING exercise could be key to a new therapy to grow new bone for those with osteoporosis, new Trinity College research has found.

Researchers found when bone cells (osteocytes) are subjected to physical loading - similar to that experienced during exercise - they produce signals causing human bone marrow stem cells to grow new bone.

This can then create new therapeutic approaches to bone diseases, including osteoporosis, affecting millions of people globally.

Professor David Hoey, from Trinity’s School of Engineering, said: “This work highlights the importance of considering physical factors in biology and medicine.

“It demonstrates an interesting example of where mechanics alone was sufficient to change cell behaviour and in this case, support bone growth.

“This gives us significant insight into the role of exercise in bone formation and specifically intra-cellular communication.”

Around 300,000 people in Ireland have osteoporosis and many more may live with the disease undetected.

The condition can be more problematic as sufferers get older, as bone regeneration becomes slower.

One in four men and one in two women over 50 will develop a fracture due to osteoporosis in their lifetime, according to the Irish Osteoporosis Society.

And the cost of care for patients is high, with many requiring hospitalisation and surgery, with an estimated cost of care of €653 million annually.

Prof Hoey said: “This work identified that mechanically activated vesicles can be harnessed to promote stem cell differentiation in the lab.

“Harnessing these small vesicles we hope to develop new therapies for bone regeneration that mimic the beneficial effects of exercise on bone, potentially transforming how millions suffering from osteoporosis and bone defects are treated each year. Our next step is to test their efficacy in pre-clinical models.”

Discovering new therapies to treat bone diseases could have a considerable impact on patients and hospitals, the researchers believe.

It is well known that exercise, particularly weight bearing/strengthening exercise, supports bone health, in conjunction with other factors.

But the specific “mechano-biological pathway explaining this relationship has remained elusive” a spokesman for the project said.

The research was carried out by AMBER, the SFI Research Centre for Advanced Materials and Bioengineering Research and the Schools of Engineering and Pharmacy at Trinity College Dublin.

The vesicles, when generated by osteocytes under physical loading, act as a communication mechanism, carrying information from osteocytes to bone marrow stem cells.

The chemicals inside the vesicles tell bone marrow stem cells to turn into cells fundamental to the process of bone generation. This communication mechanism holds great potential to act as a novel, cell‐free, therapy to enhance bone regeneration.

The Trinity team recently published their findings in the journal Stem Cells Translational Medicine.

This work was conducted in collaboration with Professor Lorraine O’Driscoll from Trinity’s School of Pharmacy.

It was funded by the Irish Research Council, the European Research Council and Science Foundation Ireland.

