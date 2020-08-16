'Millions of euro' worth of damage caused by torrential rainfall in west Cork

MILLIONS of euro in damage was caused by torrential rainfall over the past 72 hours which resulted in flash floods with roads, gardens, walls and even beaches being carved away.

Multiple properties in the Rosscarbery area of west Cork suffered flood damage caused by torrential rainfall which turned streams into raging torrents.

Office of Public Works Minister Patrick O'Donovan is now to visit west Cork which was hardest hit by the freak flooding to assess for himself the scale of the damage.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has also been briefed on the scale of the damage.

Senator Tim Lombard said the scale of the damage runs "into millions of euro."

The Rosscarbery area suffered two days of flooding - with severe damage done to the Rosscarbery-Glandore road as well as roads near Owenahincha, Rathbarry and Connonagh.

We have not learned from the past.

This is the road into Ratbarry village, West Cork this morning. In 2012 it was completely washed away by flood water. Just over 8 years later it’s happened again. Similar scenes in Rosscarbery and Owenahincha. @MichealMartinTD @mmcgrathtd pic.twitter.com/w57LTKWcYT — Christopher O’Sullivan TD (@COSullivanTD) August 15, 2020

Damage to the N71 route at Rosscarbery was so severe that traffic had to be diverted from Clonakilty and Skibbereen.

The Landmark restaurant in Rosscarbery was, for a time, effectively cut off by flood waters.

Around 20 properties in the Rosscarbery area suffered major flood damage.

Rosscarbery resident Michael O'Brien said locals and emergency services battled in vain to hold back the flood waters.

Resident Noel O'Sullivan said the area has experienced floods before but nothing on this scale.

"This is the worst ever - the stream across the way there came up over the wall," he said.

Around 20 properties in the Rosscarbery area suffered major flood damage. Photo: Christopher O'Sullivan TD / Facebook

Around 20 properties in the Rosscarbery area suffered major flood damage. Photo: Christopher O'Sullivan TD

Denis O'Donovan said busy local roads now look like they have suffered bomb damage.

"There are huge craters in the road. A jeep or 4x4 might just about get up along them but a car would get stuck in it. All the traffic has had to be diverted and we are now looking at 15 or 20 minutes being added to some local journeys."

Resident Mary Hayes said the area now needed help on an urgent basis.

"The council promised us it would be sorted but we just want to know when."

Cork Co Council said they cannot yet put an estimate on the cost of the damage - but said its crews had worked throughout recent days to protect local properties and facilities.

Council staff were supported by the fire brigade, local farmers and volunteers.

"The council’s roads department and fire service staff have been working overnight and throughout the day to alleviate the flooding, assisting property owners with the clear up and carrying out repair works," a spokesperson said.

"With further rain forecast over the coming days, it is not possible to predict how this may further impact the areas affected by this flooding event.

"There is extensive damage to roads and property in these areas and motorists and all road users are advised to exercise extreme caution on roadways that have been affected. While some flood waters may have abated, road edges may have been washed away or been undermined so extreme care is necessary."

In one case, large portions of a popular beach were carved away by the force of the flood waters.

Cork South West TD Christopher O'Sullivan said it was clear lessons needed to be learned with some flood-damaged roads having been damaged in floods eight years ago.

"I have spoken at length with the Taoiseach about the flooding in west Cork and made him fully aware of the damage to the road network and the devastation suffered by businesses and homeowners."

