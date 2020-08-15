Hugh McWilliams and his wife Anne with a Derry GAA jersey featuring the H&A Mechanical Services logo

A Northern Ireland businessman who appeared on the Sunday Times Rich List in recent years has been killed in a road crash.

Heating and building millionaire Hugh McWilliams, managing director of H&A Mechanical Services, died in the accident on the Five Mile Straight near Draperstown, Co Derry on Friday afternoon.

It's understood his wife Anne was injured in the crash.

In 2017 the Sunday Times Rich List reported the couple had an estimated €56m (£50m) fortune.

Mr McWilliams' company was the main sponsor for the Derry GAA county teams, as well as his local St Colm's club in Ballinascreen.

"Derry GAA are devastated at the untimely death of Hugh McWilliams," the County Board said.

"Hugh was a giant of generosity. He was unstinting in his support for county, club and community.

"The GAA was a way of life for Hugh and his untimely death will be a shock across the county.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Anne, his family and everyone at the Ballinascreen club at this time."

H&A Mechanical Services was formed in 1993 with six staff. Today it has more than 300 employees at its three sites.

Mr McWilliams' local club also expressed its shock.

"Ballinascreen GAC are devastated to learn of the sudden death of our friend, club sponsor and esteemed member Hugh McWilliams," it said.

"The club executive and all our members extend our deepest sympathy to Hugh's wife Anne, daughter Maureen, son Carlus, son-in-law Brendan, daughter-in-law Maria, grandchildren Ollie, Leo, Lily and Fiadh and the extended family circle.

"As a mark of respect all club games and activities are suspended and club facilities will be closed until further notice."

The Derry senior camogie team said it was "deeply saddened" by the news.

"Hugh and his wife Anne have been great ambassadors for our county for many seasons and their generous sponsorship through their successful H&A business has helped us pave the way for many successful underage and senior teams at both club and county level," a statement said.

"As a mark of respect, Derry County Camogie Board have taken the decision to postpone all this weekend's fixtures including both adult and underage.

"We tender our sincerest condolences to Anne, Hugh's family and the wider family circle, as well as all associated with Ballinascreen GAA."

