The call for married men to be ordained priests by the bishops who attended the Vatican's Synod on the Amazon potentially heralds a major change by the Catholic Church.

Milestone vote shows Church may finally be seeing value of married men to the priesthood

This is the first time any synod of bishops convened by a pope has endorsed a call for a change in the tradition of priestly celibacy.

That milestone underscores the significance of Saturday's vote in favour of married men.

After almost 1,000 years of mandatory celibacy, it seems that the Church is finally beginning to recognise that married men can be good husbands and fathers as well as good pastors.

The proposal on the ordination of married men had been discussed and supported ahead of the synod in church communities across the Amazon. On Saturday, the last day of the synod, the proposal secured the backing of two-thirds of the 184 bishops and clerics with voting rights, ensuring it made it into the final set of recommendations handed to Pope Francis. It is now up to the pontiff as to what happens next.

If he follows through on the bishops' recommendation and brings about the ordination of married men, it will roll back a contentious rule dating from the 11th century which mandated that priests be celibate.

However, the synod's proposal to lift the restriction on married men and the priesthood limits ordination to married men who are already permanent deacons. Furthermore, it has not been proposed for the global Church, but specifically for the Church in the Amazon, a massive nine-country region with some of the most remote indigenous communities on the planet.

Here, the lack of priests means some parish communities only see a priest once every six months and otherwise attend lay-led liturgies.

But if the Church concedes that married men should be ordained for the Amazon as a way of providing the Eucharist to the faithful, can change really be denied to other regions experiencing a severe shortage of priests?

Irish Redemptorist Fr Tony Flannery thinks not. "If the initial approval comes only for the Amazon region, due to their particular needs and shortage of priests, it is only a matter of time - and a short time at that - before the Irish Church will experience a similar shortage," he said.

In conjunction with this radical proposal on ordaining married men, the majority of the synod's bishops also called for the discussion on ordaining women as deacons to be reopened, saying "it is urgent for the Church in the Amazon to promote and confer ministries for men and women in an equitable manner".

Pope Francis announced that he would be recalling the commission on women deacons which he established in 2016 and ask it to take up the matter again. He will also add new members to its ranks. Referring to the bishops' recommendation, the pontiff said at the close of the Amazon synod: "I am going to take up the challenge that you have put forward, that women be heard."

Responding to the synod's recommendations, former President of Ireland Mary McAleese, who this week will receive the prestigious Alfons Auer Ethics Award 2019 for Catholic theology at the University of Tubingen in Germany, said: "A clear focus on access to the sacraments and on the credibility of the gospel has allowed fresh thinking to penetrate the curial bunker - at last.

"Now let us see how Pope Francis responds. This may well be the ultimate test of his credentials as a reforming Pope."

Fr Flannery, who was censured by the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith in 2012, said the proposals on married men and women deacons were, "a real measure of the extent of the change that has taken place in the Church under the papacy of Pope Francis".

He said: "It may take a while before we see approval for married priests and women deacons, but it will happen. I don't believe there is any going back from this."

However, not all Catholics are happy with the proposals. Conservatives see them as a betrayal of tradition. Anthony Murphy, editor of the conservative 'Catholic Voice', told the Irish Independent: "We do not need either married priests or deaconettes and faithful Catholics will never accept the latter impossibility.

"I doubt very much whether anything will come of them once held up to scrutiny."

Asked about his use of the term "deaconette" for women deacons, he responded: "There is no correct terminology for something which is not possible."

He further denied that there is a crisis in vocations but instead said there was a "crisis in leadership" and accused the Irish bishops of not being interested in promoting priestly vocations.

