Temperatures are set to hit 14 and 15 degrees this weekend but rain will sweep across the country today and into tonight.

Mild conditions will prevail across most of the country today as temperatures hover in the mid teens but a large band of cloud sweeping up from the south will bring wet conditions as the day and night progress.

A Met Éireann forecaster said: “Through the afternoon and into evening persistent rain will develop in southern areas and will move slowly northwards.

“There will be afternoon temperatures of seven to ten degrees in the north and between 12 and 14 degrees in the south, with light to moderate easterly breezes, freshening along the south coast.”

Tomorrow morning will begin clear with mist and fog but this will clear as the morning progresses and any rain in Ulster will move northwards.

“There will be isolated showers in the west and southwest through the day, more persistent and heavier rain will move into Munster and south Leinster during the evening. Temperatures will remain unchanged through the day and night at about 12 to 15 degrees, in light to moderate southeasterly winds,” the forecaster said.

Met Éireann are predicting a mild and unsettled week next week with spells of rain and showers.

Monday is to bring heavy showers and sunny spells but rain is expected to become more persistent into Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures also set to fall.

Thursday is forecast to be dry with sunny spells.

