Mild weather: Boost for New Year parties

Unseasonably mild weather will extend until New Year's Eve, with revellers set to savour dry, cloudy conditions with only a slight risk of drizzle for outdoor concerts and fireworks displays.

Unseasonably mild weather will extend until New Year's Eve, with revellers set to savour dry, cloudy conditions with only a slight risk of drizzle for outdoor concerts and fireworks displays.

However, drivers have been warned to be wary of fog banks in some areas on New Year's Eve.

Christmas 2018 has proven to be one of the warmest over the past two decades - with mild temperatures of up to 13C set to continue.

Met Éireann stressed that overnight temperatures will drop to just 2C or 3C - with today witnessing the only likelihood of a slight grass frost.

Some of the best of the weather will be on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day with dry, mild conditions and only patches of drizzle - music to the ears of festival organisers in Dublin.

Irish Independent