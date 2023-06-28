Migrants call for reduction of €300 residence permit fee

A group representing migrants in Ireland is calling for the reduction of immigration fees related to the Irish Residence Permit card.

The Fair Fees Campaign by the Migrant Rights Centre Ireland (MRCI) has launched a national campaign with the aim of reducing the “extortionate” annual cost of the Irish Residence Permit (IRP) to match similar fees charged for other state registrations such as a passport (€75) or driver’s licence (€55).

Currently an IRP card costs €300 where a similar permit costs €16 in Greece, €20 in Austria, €42 in Switzerland and €80 in Luxembourg.

When the IRP fee was first introduced in 2006, it cost €100 - two years later, it increased to €150. In 2012, that amount was doubled to €300, and has not been reviewed since.

According to the campaign who launched its petition today, new information acquired from a recent response to a parliamentary question to the Minister for Justice revealed that it only costs the state €20.44 to produce and deliver each card.

Further stating that last year, the government “collected €58m from people from outside the EU paying IRP card fees.”

A spokesperson for the Fair Fees Campaign Group, Lijie Shao, said: “Can you believe that a 10-year passport costs €75 and a driver’s licence costs just €55, but the price of an IRP card is €300? It only costs €20 to issue. It’s extortionate and unwarranted and we have no other choice but to pay.”

While Vanee Renghen, a Fair Fees Campaign member said: “I work in retail and I’m a proud mum of two gorgeous boys. My husband and I have already spent almost €5,000 on the IRP card fees. This year we had to postpone my son getting new eyeglasses because we had to pay to renew our IRP cards.”

“As a mother it is the hardest thing when you have to make sacrifices that impact on your kids’ wellbeing,” she added.

Ms Shao concluded: “The Government generates additional income off our backs because of where we come from. In the midst of the cost-of-living crisis, we are being forced to make big sacrifices to make ends meet and this fee makes it much worse. Reducing this fee would make us feel equal and valued in the country we call home.”

In Ireland, non-EU workers such as nurses, chefs, engineers, IT specialists, agri-food workers, truck drivers, and international students have to pay the IRP card fee every year.

An applicant is exempted from the fee if they have refugee status, are aged under 18, are resident and married to an Irish citizen and are a family member of an EU citizen.

In a statement issued last year, the Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, said: “The standard fee of €300 payable by an applicant is designed to reflect the effort and cost involved in processing registrations and the cost of issuing an Irish Residence Permit (IRP) card.”

“I am aware, particularly in the current economic climate, of the financial pressures that non-EEA nationals in the State are under. The cost of registration and validity periods for permissions is kept under ongoing review by my Department. However, there are no current plans to reduce the fee or extend any validity periods,” she added.