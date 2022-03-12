Migrant fisherman who suffered head injury during 18-hour shift: ‘I would like to be able to work legally’

Pictured: Shehata suffered a head injury after being hit by a chain attached to a fishing net during an 18 hour shift

A migrant fisherman has told how he never worked in the industry again after suffering a head injury during an 18-hour shift.

Said Shehata (54) is among a group of migrant fishermen who want the Government to end an annual renewable visa system and allow them find work in other sectors.

The International Transport Workers’ Federation claims the system, the atypical work permit scheme, makes it difficult for them to refuse demands to work excessive hours.

It says it ties them to vessel owners and many become undocumented when injured.

Mr Shehata arrived in Ireland in 2009 and worked on fishing boats from the ports of Skerries, Crosshaven, and Skibbereen, initially on an undocumented basis.

“I was eventually enrolled into the atypical work permit scheme after it was initiated in 2016 but subsequently the boat owner did not renew my contract because I would not accept the long hours for the bad pay,” said Mr Shehata, whose wife and three children are based in Egypt.

He said he got work on another boat but suffered a head injury after being hit by a chain attached to a fishing net during an 18-hour shift.

“I was unable to work for months and never worked in fishing again. I would like to be able to work legally but I am not allowed to apply for the documentation scheme even though I have been in Ireland for 13 years.”

The ITF wants the fishermen moved to a critical skills permits scheme, which it says would enable them to challenge dangerous working conditions and change employers.

Campaign lead for the International Transport Workers’ Federation in Ireland, Michael O’Brien, said a fisherman must be four years undocumented before they can apply for a separate scheme to become documented.

He said the risk of them losing their visa status if they are fired or out of work due to injury meant they feel compelled to endure unsafe practices.

Mr O’Brien claims 15 to 20 hours in a single shift and a culture of health and safety cover-ups have become the industry norm.