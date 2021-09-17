Midwife’s lack of qualifications to operate infant resuscitation equipment ‘not acceptable’, expert witness tells fitness to practise inquiry

An expert witness described the actions of a midwife accused of poor professional performance relating to her treatment of nine women as "extremely concerning".

A Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI) fitness to practise inquiry heard Brenda McGarrity, of Castleheath, Malahide, Co Dublin, is accused of failing to comply with her professional code of conduct and being unqualified to operate infant resuscitation equipment despite claiming otherwise.

Ms McGarrity, formerly Brenda Lawrence, who changed her name via deed poll, also claimed to have performed a clinical manoeuvre on a woman during a birth in November 2015. However, the incident never happened. Ms McGarrity was complimented by her manager in Private Midwives Ireland for her reported action.

Ms McGarrity subsequently wrote a letter notifying the National Maternity Hospital about the incident even though she knew it did not occur.

In another instance, she is accused of insisting on taking a blood pressure recording against the wishes of a patient who was mid-contraction.

The other complaints include failing to document a patient's information adequately, communicating with a patient inappropriately, failing to monitor foetal growth sufficiently, and making inappropriate or derogatory comments about a colleague.

All complaints made against Ms McGarrity related to the period between March 2015 and January 2016.

Ms McGarrity worked for Private Midwives Ireland, which specialises in providing midwife-led care during home births.

When the company first employed her, Ms McGarrity told them she had achieved the necessary qualifications to resuscitate a baby in emergency circumstances.

However, she was not qualified, and when this was discovered in August 2015, she subsequently failed to do an arranged course to become qualified.

Expert witness Sally Millar described the allegations as extremely concerning.

"I was extremely concerned to hear that Brenda McGarrity wasn't able to set up the equipment.

"I'm my opinion all midwives need to have that competence.

"The fact she couldn't get it (equipment) ready when it was needed is very concerning.

"It is not acceptable and doesn't represent competence.

"Going back to when her contract was first given, I don't understand how she was enabled to practise as a midwife without being able to demonstrate she had her competence in neonatal resuscitation.

"And then why she wasn't supported to gain that competence as quickly as possible.

"I am concerned by that, and I don't find it acceptable."

Ms Millar said Ms McGarrity's inability to use or understand the relevant equipment demonstrated poor professional performance.

"I think it was to her credit she apologised afterwards, but that doesn't make her professional competence acceptable.

"She wasn't fulfilling her requirements in being able to act in an emergency. Which is critical for a newborn when every second counts."

One woman broke down in tears as she recounted her difficult labour and said she felt immense relief when she heard an ambulance had been called.

The woman said she felt "alone for a huge amount of the evening "while being cared for solely by Ms McGarrity and "how intense and long it (labour) went on for."

The woman told the inquiry she was left for an extended period without pain relief, as Ms McGarrity's supply of Entonox (nitrous oxide) ran out.

The mother of the baby said she was very confused after the experience.

"I had chosen this route that wasn't supposed to be medically managed in the same way as a hospital environment.

"But at the same time, on reflection, I feel her approach was far too distant."

The hearing also heard that Ms McGarrity, in her recorded notes, stated that she and a second midwife, Gail Mackey, carried out an internal clinical manoeuvre to dislodge the baby's shoulder.

However, both the mother and Ms Mackey, who arrived in the final stage of labour, denied this ever took place.

"There is categorically no way that could have happened without me realising it," the woman said.

Midwife Ms Mackey told the hearing she stepped in as lead midwife as she felt Ms McGarrity "wasn't maybe supporting the lady as much as I would have liked".

Ms Mackey said the incident recorded by Ms McGarrity of using a clinical manoeuvre to dislodge the baby's shoulder categorically did not happen.

Ms Millar said she found this complaint against Ms McGarrity to be "very serious".

"Generally, in recording our professional practice, we talk about omissions of recording.

"But here we have something that was apparently recorded that was not true.

"And I think that has very serious implications in terms of our professional conduct.

"We must be trustworthy, and we must have veracity in what we say and do.

"And to undermine that trustworthiness by writing a letter and stating something that didn't happen is very serious, and shouldn't happen and is absolutely non-compliant with our code of conduct and demonstrates poor professional performance.

"I have a serious issue with it."

The inquiry previously heard that Ms McGarrity had been dismissed from a midwifery role in the UK following a conviction for tax offences.

The manager involved in her UK dismissal subsequently rehired her for Private Midwives Ireland.

Another former colleague of Ms McGarrity, midwife Elizabeth Halliday, said she witnessed several incidents that gave her cause for concern.

She accused Ms McGarrity of undertaking a blood pressure reading while a woman asked her to stop because she had a contraction.

"Essentially, the client was not consenting. And it's not right or kind.

"Her general demeanour was of disinterest, and I remember her being snappy and not very professional.

"At some stage, I suggested to Ms McGarrity she might want to go upstairs and have a rest.

"I really felt I wanted her out of the room. It was not a situation that was helpful to the client and the general atmosphere.

"It's not a clinical complaint, but the way we work at Private Midwives is very much that we put the client first.

"We try to create the least stressful situations we can for clients.

"This was the only labour I have ever attended where a midwife declined to tidy up a room after a transfer (to hospital) and empty the pool.

"So, the client's husband had to come home the following morning and discovered the pool was full, and the house was not put back in order. I was absolutely mortified by it. If I had known, I would have gone back myself and done it."

Ms McGarrity didn't enter an appearance but, in previous correspondence with the NMBI, described the allegations as "malicious".

An NMBI committee has finished hearing evidence, and retired to consider their verdict.

A decision is expected at a later date.