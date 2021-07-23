Midwife facing 13 complaints was like ‘rabbit in headlights’ when unable to use resuscitation equipment 

A MIDWIFE facing 13 complaints was "like a rabbit in headlights" when she was unable to use resuscitation equipment on a baby born in a poor condition, an inquiry has heard.

Brenda McGarrity is also alleged to have incorrectly taken blood from a baby for screening on two occasions and told her supervisor that her colleague should "grow a pair of balls".

She had been dismissed from her role in the UK after being convicted of tax offences before being hired by the same company in Ireland.

A Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI) inquiry has been hearing evidence of the complaints made against her between March 2015 and January 2016.

Ms McGarrity, also known as Brenda Lawrence, didn't enter an appearance but in previous correspondence with the NMBI described the allegations as "malicious".

There are 13 complaints against her, including failing to document a patient's information adequately, communicating with a patient in an inappropriate manner, failing to monitor foetal growth properly, as well as making inappropriate or derogatory comments about a colleague.

The inquiry was told that, if the allegations were true, then they were a risk to patient safety and bring the profession into disrepute.

Ms McGarrity, with a previous address in Malahide, Co Dublin, had worked with Private Midwives in the UK but her employment was terminated after she was convicted of tax offences.

Dr Linda Bryceland, of Private Midwives, said that later they were in Ireland looking to hire midwives here when she was approached by Ms McGarrity.

The witness said that, given the time that had passed since her dismissal, she decided to give the midwife a role on a trial basis.

She said Ms McGarrity told her she was up to date with her skills and had attended training courses.

The midwife took up a role in March 2015 and a performance appraisal was carried out two months later.

Dr Bryceland told the inquiry: "It became clear she hadn't completed the training she told me at the interview".

She said that at first there were minor issues relating to processes, but that more serious concerns came to light with other midwives reporting they were not confident in Ms McGarrity's clinical ability.

The inquiry heard evidence of documentation on expectant mothers being left incomplete.

Dr Bryceland also recalled one incident where a baby was born in poor condition and needed resuscitation. She said the baby had a score of 4/10 on the Apgar scale – used to measure an infant's condition – which indicated that the baby needed resuscitation.

Dr Bryceland told Neasa Bird, for the CEO of the NMBI: "She was unable to use the baby resuscitation equipment. She didn't know how to fit it together and how it worked."

She said this was a basic skill for attending any birth and that, when formal training was later arranged for Ms McGarrity, she did not attend.

Her mentor Elizabeth Halliday described her as a "rabbit in headlights" during the incident and said that Ms McGarrity later apologised for this.

The inquiry heard that in the end the resuscitation equipment was not needed on the baby girl.

Dr Bryceland gave evidence that on another occasion the midwife carried out two unsuccessful PKU screening tests on a baby which required blood to be drawn from the heel.

The witness said that she asked another nurse to take the third sample, as it was distressing for the family and that she did not have confidence in a midwife who'd failed twice.

Evidence was also given of a text Ms McGarrity sent Dr Bryceland after this incident about a colleague.

In the text the midwife said she was "really pissed off", claiming the male colleague had "gone behind my back", and that "he needs to grow a pair of balls".

Dr Bryceland described the text message, which forms one of the complaints, as "completely unprofessional".

She also gave evidence of another message she received from Ms McGarrity about a pregnant woman who had made a complaint about the midwife.

In the message Ms McGarrity said the woman made the complaint for "money" and described her as "greedy" and "poisonous".

The message also said: "I wonder if she realises her medical history and claims will be dragged into the public arena and laid bare."

Dr Bryceland said she had "never known a health professional to refer to a client in those terms" and that she was "horrified" by the message.

The NMBI inquiry was adjourned with the committee told that a further two days would be needed for all the evidence to be heard.