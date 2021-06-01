Midwife accused of poor professional performance in relation to mum in labour ordered to undergo training 

A midwife accused of poor professional performance relating to her care of a woman whose daughter suffered a catastrophic birth injury has been censured by the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI).

The midwife has also had six conditions applied to her registration following a lengthy hearing process by the board.

Milagros Martin, now aged nine, suffered severe injuries leading to a diagnosis of cerebral palsy during her birth at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Co Louth, on December 11, 2011.

Her mother, Nanci Martin from Balbriggan, Co Dublin, suffered a ruptured placenta during Milagros birth, having previously delivered her son via caesarean section.

The midwife, who was granted anonymity and was known as Registrant A, faced allegations including failure to adequately monitor or assess Ms Martin’s wellbeing, failing to respond adequately to her request for pain relief, and failure to respond adequately when she knew or ought to have known or suspected that Ms Martin might have placental abruption.

It is also alleged that she falsely recorded that at 3pm on the day in question, Ms Martin was coping well and did not wish to have pain relief.

It was not alleged that Registrant A was responsible for the outcome of Milagros’ birth, but she was accused of falling short of the expected standards of her profession.

Following submissions from Simon Mills SC, counsel for Registrant A, the board ruled the midwife should be censured.

The NMBI also placed six conditions on the midwife’s registration, including that she carry out professional courses at her own expense within the next 12 months.

Registrant A was sworn before the board and agreed she accepted her censure and all undertakings laid out by the panel.

These included an undertaking not to repeat conduct complained of and to complete a course on communication skills and VBAC management (vaginal birth after a caesarean).

The midwife is also required to complete courses on the management of pain during labour, and record keeping relevant to midwifery practice.

She also undertook to complete a course dealing with the management of obstetric emergencies and ensure that at all times in the remainder of her career as a midwife that her skills concerning CTG (cardiotocography) interpretation remain current.

The NMBI ruling came after days of evidence where the parents of Milagros gave highly emotive evidence about their experiences on the day of their daughter’s birth.

Ruary Martin spoke of feeling helpless as he watched his wife endure horrific pain in conditions he likened to a third world hospital.

He said they repeatedly requested pain relief and said there was an inordinate delay in transferring Ms Martin to the labour ward when it was evident both she and his unborn daughter were in distress.

Due to staff shortages on the antenatal ward and despite the emergency transfer of his wife to the labour ward, Mr Martin was asked to pack her suitcase and personally assist with her transfer.

“It was like something from the third world.

“I still struggle to understand how this could happen in a supposedly developed country with a proper maternity service,” he said.

“I had watched my unborn daughter’s heart rate collapse, my wife lying there in agony, and I was pushing Nanci with one hand and with the other hand I was pulling her suitcase behind.”

When transferred to the labour ward, Mr Martin described a scene of panic and said his wife was very obviously in “excruciating” pain.

“It was horrendous to watch.

“I don’t know whether it was the extent of the pain or the shock, but she passed out, and they kind of were slapping her to try and revive her,” Mr Martin said

Giving evidence today was a midwife who was among the staff in the labour ward who received the Martins accompanied by Registrant A. She said the ward was “extremely busy” that day.

“Room two was only cleared out and cleaned when Ms Martin arrived, and rooms five and six were in use.

“That meant the ward was extremely busy as normally only rooms one to four were used,” she said.

She said she would describe the Martins as looking panicked and said there was concern among the staff as the baby’s heart rate was low.

About Ms Martin’s pain, the midwife said initially she thought she “appeared calm, her eyes were closed”. She then added: “She just looked worried. She looked very concerned.

“When Nanci arrived, I remember her eyes being closed and being on the bed, and she wasn’t screaming or shouting. It was more a look of shock.

“Sometimes adrenalin kicks in and can mask pain.”

The midwife said she has known and worked with Registrant A since 2004.

She also said Registrant A cared for her when she gave birth to her own children.

“She is a very professional and caring midwife."



