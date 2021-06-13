Mickey Harte says authorities in Mauritius want unsolved murder of his daughter Michaela McAreavey to ‘go away’

GAA manager Mickey Harte has said he will continue to fight for justice for his murdered daughter Michaela and put pressure on the authorities in Mauritius to catch her killers.

He said the Mauritian authorities want the unsolved murder to “go away”, however he and Michaela’s widower John McAreavey will not let that happen.

Mr Harte said the family are “very disappointed” at the lack of progress that has been made in Mauritius where his only daughter was murdered in her hotel room while on honeymoon in 2011.

Two hotel workers were acquitted of the murder of 27-year-old teacher Michaela after a high-profile trial in 2012.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald’s ‘What’s the Story?’ podcast, Louth manager Mr Harte, said his daughter’s killers are still walking free and criticised the Mauritian authorities.

"I think they seem to think out of sight, out of mind, if they just try and let on this hasn’t happened it’ll go away and John, I know for sure, and our family, we want to make sure that it doesn’t go away. We want to keep bringing it up.

"If it has to be done from time to time we want to bring it into the public domain because we want those authorities out there to know that we’re not happy with what they’ve done since Michaela was murdered and that’s the simple fact of the matter.

“She was murdered in their jurisdiction and they have not yet held anyone responsible for it. So the people who did that are still walking about and that’s not good enough.”