'Mick was a gem, all of his friends are devastated' - heartbroken friend of man who died in Dublin laneway

A man who tragically died in a laneway in south Dublin last night has been remembered as a "gem" and a "gentleman" by his heartbroken friends.

Michael Burke (35) had been out in his home village of Dalkey on Thursday night.

His body was found in a private laneway leading up to an apartment block just off Convent Road in Dalkey at around 8.30am this morning. It is understood that he received a puncture wound to the body.

“Mick was a gem, all of his friends are devastated to lose him,” his close friend said. “His family are inconsolable. Mick was a gentleman."

The cause of his death is not yet known and a garda spokesman said they are "keeping an open mind" as the investigation continues. A technical examination is being carried out and there are up to six garda vehicles at the scene along with an ambulance.

A close friend of Mr Burke - who grew up and went to school with him, stood outside the scene and described his pal as a "lovely fella" but was too shaken to say more. Another local said that Mick would "always stop to say hello".

The scene where a body was found off Convent Road in Dalkey this morning Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

His body was brought to the City Morgue and following a preliminary post-mortem examination gardai have confirmed they are not treating his death as suspicious.

Gardaí are urging anyone who was in the Convent Road/ Coliemore Road area between 10pm last night and 2am this morning to contact them. They are particularly appealing for motorists with dash-camera to come forward.

Anyone who may have been near the laneway or anyone with any information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda station on 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

