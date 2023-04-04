Mick Wallace visits Beijing days after defending TikTok: ‘US trying to drive wedge between Europe and China’

China is not a security threat to the US, Irish MEP Mick Wallace has told media during his visit in Beijing.

Controversial MEPs Clare Daly and Mr Wallace are currently on a visit to China, several days after Mr Wallace defended TikTok at EU Parliament.

The visit is not an official visit and the two MEPs will spend several days travelling the country.

Speaking to reporter Li Jingjing of CGTV, a state-run foreign-language news channel based in Beijing, Mr Wallace said the US is trying to drive a “wedge” between the EU and China.

He said she doesn’t see “much” democracy in Europe and said sanctions have become a form of “warfare”.

“The effort by the Americans to drive a wedge between the European Union and China is in America’s interest, not Europe’s.

“It’s very unfortunate, that at this time, we feel the European Union hasn’t had the courage to stand up to the bullying and the pressure from the US.

“China hasn’t dropped a bomb on anybody in 40 years. China is not a threat to the security of the people of America. China is a threat to America’s long held financial supremacy, the supremacy of the dollar.”

He said he doesn’t see “much” democracy in Europe and said Irish mainstream media and “big business” go to “great lengths” to make sure right-wing parties “get back into power”.

“I actually don’t see much [democracy] in Europe either. We have European elections every five years, but is that democracy?”

He said sanctions have become a “form of warfare” and illegal as they are not signed off by the UN.

“[America] uses [sanctions] as a form of financial imperialism.

The China visit comes days after Mr Wallace defended TikTok in EU Parliament.

The European Parliament has banned TikTok from staff devices over cybersecurity concerns and US Congress is currently considering whether the app should be banned.

Mr Wallace told EU Parliament social media apps are being banned based on “speculation” and “suspicion”.

“The moves against TikTok have more to do with reckless new Cold War posturing and driving a wedge between EU and China than safeguarding user data,” he said.

“Governments that restrict access to Western platforms are accused of being authoritarian. Now we’re banning platforms based on pure suspicion and speculation.”