Wexford TD Mick Wallace is known for his colourful wardrobe but today he took it to a new level.

Mick Wallace dons colourful shirt in 'support of people of Malawi'

The Independents4Change representative raised eyebrows when he showed up in the Dáil waring a kaleidoscopic shirt.

He told TDs he was wearing it “in solidarity with the people of Malawi”.

Mr Wallace was questioning junior minister Catherine Byrne about funding for the Irish Deaf Society, adding that his clothing choice was also in solidarity with that “most special group”.

The striking choice of shirt involved a mid-afternoon wardrobe change as Mr Wallace was in the Dáil a short time earlier wearing a wine coloured t-shirt.

Minister Byrne told him the colours “suit you, but you always wear bright colours anyway”.

Online Editors