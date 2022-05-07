| 12.2°C Dublin

Michelle O’Neill will be raising glass to DUP leader for his help in historic win

Suzanne Breen

Sinn Fein's Michelle O&rsquo;Neill gets elected for Mid Ulster at the count in Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye) Expand

Sinn Fein's Michelle O’Neill gets elected for Mid Ulster at the count in Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson never uttered the “crocodile” word, but the DUP’s determination to stop a Sinn Fein First Minister dramatically backfired and galvanised the nationalist vote.

From every count centre there came fantastic news for Sinn Fein. It has blown away its rivals, with the SDLP and People Before Profit significantly down.

