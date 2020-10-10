Michelle O’Neill tests negative for Covid-19 but will continue to work remotely

Stormont deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill has tested negative for coronavirus.

She will continue to self-isolate and work remotely after a family member was diagnosed, a spokeswoman said.

Some 1,080 cases were notified by the Department of Health on Friday.

Significant limits on household contacts remain in place across Northern Ireland.

More stringent precautions were introduced in the Derry City and Strabane local government district in the north-west where the virus has raged through the community.

Meanwhile, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said an expansion of the job support scheme would protect jobs and provide “reassurance and a safety net” for people and businesses across the UK in advance of a potentially “difficult winter”.

Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster welcomed the funding.

PA Media