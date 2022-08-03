Michelle O’Neill speaks of being prayed for while pregnant at school

Sinn Fein’s Vice President Michelle O’Neill has spoken about how she was prayed for while being pregnant at school as a teenager.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Red Lines podcast, Ms O’Neill spoke about her pregnancy as a pupil at St Patrick’s Girls’ Academy in Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

Born in 1977, the Mid UIster MLA and now First Minister in waiting became pregnant at 16 while studying for her GCSEs.

She praised her form teacher at the time, saying they were “absolutely amazing to me and very understanding that you're not like every other 16-year-old.

"You're trying to do your GCSEs maybe having been up all night the night before with a child with a sore ear," she said.

"Unfortunately my reality was that not everybody in the school was as supportive.

"It was a Catholic grammar.

"A 16-year-old girl being pregnant was frowned upon and they wouldn't have been the kindest in terms of their approach to supporting me at that time."

She said it was an uncomfortable experience when some had even prayed for her.

"It was actually when I'd just got pregnant. It was nearly like, you know, that I had sinned and therefore I must be prayed upon which obviously was not the right approach," she said.

"My parents made that clear also to the school leadership at the time."

While her daughter was born six days before her first GCSE exam, Ms O’Neill said she was determined not to give up on her education – despite being in hospital with pre-eclampsia for a period and having been home schooled for a period.

"I remember turning up for sixth form having achieved my GCSEs and the required amount to go back in to do A-levels and I remember the school creating a huge fuss that I hadn't asked for permission to come back to the school," she said.

"It was my right to come back to the school to finish my education.

"They caused a whole fuss and a whole fuss in a school assembly which was quite an embarrassing experience."

To this day, she said she has never been invited to the school to speak to pupils, but would gladly take up the offer if asked.

"I have my own lived experience, but the young people that are at the school are entitled to have access to their politicians and have people come in and talk to them," she said.

She has returned to her old primary school, and said she had warm memories of the “fabulous teachers” there.

"Their kindness always shone through, they were just really decent people and it was a very pleasurable experience," she said.