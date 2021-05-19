A meeting between the deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Prince Charles was deemed “not possible” by the Sinn Fein vice-president, following the verdict in the Ballymurphy inquest.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are in Northern Ireland as part of a two-day visit.

The royal couple toured Belfast City Hall and paid a visit to Harland and Wolff. First Minister Arlene Foster met the Prince at Hillsborough Castle on Tuesday evening.

According to RTE News, it is thought the recent ruling in the Ballymurphy massacre inquest played a role in Michelle O’Neill’s decision, because of Prince Charles’s position as colonel in chief of the Army’s Parachute Regiment.

On May 11, Coroner Mrs Justice Keegan ruled that 10 people killed by the regiment during disorder in the west Belfast area in August 1971 were innocent civilians.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, Michelle O’Neill said “on this occasion a meeting was not possible”.

Read More

The deputy First Minister met the Prince of Wales during his last visit to Northern Ireland in September 2020, joining Arlene Foster and Brandon Lewis on that occasion.

She added in her statement: “I met Prince Charles on his last visit to the north last September and recently expressed our condolences to him and his family on the death of his father.

"The British royals have made a very positive contribution to the development of peace and reconciliation.”

During the visit, Prince Charles unveiled a plaque for the 160th anniversary of Harland and Wolff and was presented with a photograph of his father visiting the shipyard in 1977.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall also met a number of youth workers at the headquarters of the Education Authority.

In a speech, Charles hailed the “tireless work” being done to bring about reconciliation.

“I cannot tell you how really inspiring it has been to hear of the tireless work being carried out by youth workers on all sides of the community, and I just wanted to take this opportunity, if I may, to pay special tribute to your dedication and commitment to the cause of peaceful co-existence,” he said.

Read More

Belfast Telegraph