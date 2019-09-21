Michelin-star chef in challenge to council's ban on outdoor area

AWARD-WINNING chef Ross Lewis is at loggerheads with council planners over an outdoor seating area for his Osteria Lucio restaurant on Dublin's Grand Canal Quay.

AWARD-WINNING chef Ross Lewis is at loggerheads with council planners over an outdoor seating area for his Osteria Lucio restaurant on Dublin's Grand Canal Quay.

Mr Lewis, who famously cooked for Queen Elizabeth on her State visit in 2011, is the chef/patron of the capital's Michelin-starred Chapter One restaurant.

However, the Cork native suffered a recent planning setback after the city council ruled against Osteria Lucio's application to retain an outdoor seating area structure for two years.

The council stated that the outdoor area would set an unwanted precedent for similar development.

They also ruled that the proposal would endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard and obstruction of pedestrians.

Now, Osteria Lucio - which is co-owned by Mr Lewis - has appealed the Council's decision to An Bord Pleanála.

In the appeal drawn up by McGill Planning for Osteria Lucio, the consultants state that they "strongly disagree" with the council assertion that the outdoor covered seating area endangers public safety.

The consultants also claim that the reasons for refusal of the application "are considered unreasonable and stem from an overly conservative interpretation of the character and setting of the building and the Conservation Area".

McGill Planning also states that the council claim that the development will set a precedent for similar developments as disingenuous.

McGill Planning argues that "the proposed retention of the outdoor seating area will enhance the setting of the area and will not have a detrimental impact on the urban setting and character".

Irish Independent