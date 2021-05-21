Michelin two-star chef takes over at Chapter One from Ross Lewis after 29 years in the kitchen

Mickael Viljanen will take over as head chef in Chapter One as Ross Lewis steps back after 29 years.

Michelin Star-winning chef Ross Lewis has announced he has served up his last dish at Dublin’s Chapter One restaurant after 29 years.

Ross is to hand over the apron at the well known restaurant to two-star Michelin chef Mickael Viljanen.

Viljanen resigned as head chef of The Greenhouse restaurant in recent days to take up the role.

Read More

Lewis said words could not “describe the journey I have been on” but said the pandemic gave him time to reflect on his career and felt it was the right time to step away.

“The incredibly valuable contribution from staff, past and present, some of whom have been long-serving, cannot be measured. The team is looking forward now to a new challenge.

“Irish customers are the best in the world — full stop — and we have been extremely blessed with their patronage. I have been so fortunate to have met such varied people from all walks of life, both domestic and international.

“I have been really lucky to be part of the great Irish food family, from the farmers and fishermen, the small artisan producers, right up to the food journalists, people with generosity in their hearts,” Mr Lewis said.

The restaurant will now be co-owned by the Finnish chef and becomes Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen.

“Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen will be a new restaurant, with another creative direction, but anchored around the same culture and ethos for which Chapter One is renowned.

Ross confirmed he will be staying to work with Mickael for a couple of years.

“I am happy to be investing in Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen and there is great comfort in the fact that Ross will stay on as a partner to help ensure the new establishment runs perfectly,” Mickael said.

“Mickael and I have spent an extraordinary amount of time together,” Ross said.

"Discussing in granular detail every aspect of what Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen will be like, from the customer and staff perspective to the business itself.

“I am more than confident that Mickael will make a great success of the new venture. The restaurant could not be in better hands.”