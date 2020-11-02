Micheál needs a short, sharp, succinct inquiry to plug the Leo leak and restore public confidence

“I believe the leaking of confidential data in the hands of the Government is wrong. The Government is frequently involved in commercially sensitive matters, and the leaking of the information can prejudice the position of the taxpayer.”

Once upon a time this was the position of a Fine Gael Taoiseach.

John Bruton uttered these words 25 years ago as he took a serious view of the leaking of confidential Government information. In what would become standard practice, Bruton initiated investigations, conducted by the Government secretariat, into the disclosure of matters being considered by Cabinet. Of course, none of these inquiries ever revealed the sources of the leaks but the point stood.

Bruton set a high bar and Phil Hogan, a close ally of the leader, also had to resign as a junior minister when Budget details were inadvertently released early.

A decade later when Ruairi Quinn published his memoir Straight Left, Fianna Fáil was threatening the ask the Standards in Public Office Commission to investigate whether the former Labour Party leader had breached Cabinet confidentiality by retelling fairly innocuous conversations with colleagues when he was a minister.

On the same day as the Presidential election in 1997, a referendum was held to amend the Constitution to relax the confidentiality of meetings of the Cabinet in limited public interest cases where the High Court could order certain information be disclosed. The move came in the wake of legal obstacles to the Beef Tribunal.

The sanctity of Cabinet confidentiality as established under the Constitution was reiterated though.

Standards have slipped and the culture has changed.

That principle of Cabinet confidentiality is now gone out the window.

Shane Ross has just written a book, In bed with the Blueshirts, containing details about events that occurred around the Cabinet table only months ago. There’s not a peep of concern being expressed.

Now Leo Varadkar is in the firing line for providing confidential documentation on a sensitive public contract worth €210m to a friend when he was Taoiseach.

He says he was seeking to generate support for an important agreement with family doctor’s that would benefit the broader public, so he claims his intentions were genuine.

Varadkar has declared himself innocent of any charges of breaking any laws, rules or guidelines as a Government minister.

The defendant doesn’t normally get to be the judge too.

The cycle of a political controversy has kicked in where the revelation is followed by the demand for answers.

A holding pattern has now emerged where the Opposition is outraged and the Government is assessing the damage.

Having the then Taoiseach of the country carry out such donkey work himself is quite the eye opener. Advisers are there to operate back channels and keep their political masters hands clean.

Varadkar’s desire to be liked by the cool gang is coming back to cost him.

The nearest he has come to any sign of contrition is admitting he had not followed “best practice” in providing a copy of a contract to the National Association of General Practitioners, which was outside the remit of the negotiations with then preeminent and rival GP’s union, the Irish Medical Organisation.

It’s also taking a toll on a Coalition that can ill afford any more setbacks to its credibility.

Fine Gael appear to be standing firm with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe rolled out to defend his leader and say he is happy to answer all questions in the Dáil. Nonetheless, there is some disquiet in the party over their leader’s behaviour. The gloss has already gone off Varadkar from the heady days when he took over the leadership

His Coalition partners are reserving judgement, but Fianna Fáil and the Green Party won't want to bring the Coalition house down over this matter.

The Green Party is expressing its dissatisfaction with affairs well known. However, Eamon Ryan’s party would want to recall the loyalty shown by their partners when their own minister, Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman, was up to his neck in trouble on his botched handling of the Mother and Baby Homes database of information. Sometimes in government you have to hold your nose rather than throwing a tantrum. Unlike the Mother and Baby Homes furore, this is not an issue that will prompt thousands of calls and emails to TDs.

Fianna Fáil’s response to the affair does pose a test to Micheál Martin’s authority. The dissident wing of the party has been happy to beat the drums and join in the calls for answers.

Martin will need to put some form of stamp on the matter. Varadkar’s lengthy statement sets out his position and is unlikely to wash with the Opposition when he repeats it in the Dáil.

It’s a matter for the current Taoiseach to allay concerns and restore confidence.

A Bruton-style internal inquiry, carried out by the Department of the Taoiseach, to set out the facts offers a short, sharp and succinct route to establish whether any rules were broken or unfair advantage conferred.

The provenance of the leak is known.

The consequences of it are less clear.

The Tánaiste says his actions were not illegal.

The ethics of his behaviour is another matter.

Varadkar is musing about the “poetry” of the handover of the Taoiseach’s office from Fianna Fáil to Fine Gael when he is due to return to power in 2022 as it’s the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the State.

Was it for this that Kevin Barry gave his young life for the cause of liberty?