Micheál Martin to ‘consult’ with Fianna Fáil members after calls for Deputy Leader to be appointed

Tánaiste Micheál Martin to ‘consult’ with Fianna Fáil party members after calls were made last night at a private meeting for the election of a deputy leader for the party.

Senator Malcolm Byrne last night put down a proposal calling for a deputy leader to be elected to support the Tánaiste “in the party’s medium and long term development.”

The party leader was not at the meeting last night as he was attending a conference in London, and so was not able to speak to his parliamentary party about the proposal.

“I’ll consult with a number of members and take that in due course,” he said in Cork today when asked if he would be in favour of a deputy leader.

When asked if he was happy the moves were made when he wasn’t there, he said: “Ah, sure you know. There you are.”

Previously the deputy leader post was held by a number of people including Dara Calleary and Eamon Ó Cuiv.

Mr Byrne said last night his proposal received support and will now be brought to the next parliamentary party meeting.

Some within the party view the election of a deputy leader as Mr Martin’s own blessing for whoever the next leader of the party may be.