Micheál Martin tells Boris Johnson of his ‘serious concerns’ about Troubles amnesty during 15 minute phone call 

The Taoiseach and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have spoken by telephone – with Micheál Martin complaining about intended British legislation to create an amnesty for all crimes committed during the Troubles.

The call was placed from Downing Street, with Mr Johnson ringing to insist that there must be “pragmatism” and flexibility shown on the operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

But he faced pushback from the Taoiseach who stressed the need for international agreements to be honoured, pointing to a way to avoid 80pc of checks if the UK would sign up to voluntarily to operate in lockstep with EU food safety rules.

Mr Martin said the UK government’s statements on the protocol, to be made at Westminster tomorrow, will be “carefully considered.”

But Dublin sources said he "stressed the EU-UK framework for issues related to the protocol”, meaning Britain should not arbitrarily park any part of the rules on a unilateral basis, nor seek to invoke Article 17, an emergency needs provision.

In the 15-minute phone call this afternoon, the two leaders exchanged views on the current Covid-19 situation, especially in regard to the Delta variant.

A statement from the Government Information Service said: “The Taoiseach also raised legacy issues, including serious concerns at the British Government’s proposals (for an amnesty).

“He emphasised that there can be no pre-determined outcome to the consultation process currently underway.”

Mr Martin pointed out that all five Northern Ireland political parties are firmly against the idea of an amnesty, referring to the 2014 Stormont House Agreement between the two Governments as being the commonly recognised means to resolve legacy issues.

The Taoiseach and the prime minister agreed to stay in touch.

A Government statement also said they each looked forward to an opportunity to meet in person in the future.

Mr Johnson remains in self-isolation at Chequers, as he is a close contact of British Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has tested positive for Covid-19.