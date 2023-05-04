Micheál Martin stands by Paddy Cosgrave Dáil comments: 'He can dish it out to a fair degree himself’

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said on Thursday he stands by comments he made in the Dáil last week about The Ditch website and one of its backers Paddy Cosgrave, after Mr Cosgrave claimed his comments were an abuse of Dáil privilege and in breach of Dáil standing orders.

Mr Martin described The Ditch as “a political organisation” that wanted to attack and undermine confidence in the government; that he didn’t see the website as an “independent media platform at all”; and that the website was conducting a “political campaign” against the government, claims refuted by The Ditch.

In an online submission this week,Mr Cosgrave said the Tánaiste’s comments were “entirely false”, and he claimed the comments had “adversely affected” his reputation.

When asked for his reaction to Mr Cosgrave’s submission, Mr Martin replied: “I’d ask him (Mr Cosgrave) to read what I said in the Dáil, and there's nothing there that’s not factual. In respect of what I said in the Dáil, he's now doing that classic thing of saying I said things that I didn't actually say in the Dáil.”

Mr Martin sad he was “surprised” by Mr Cosgrave’s submission, “because he is able to dish it out to a fair degree himself”.

“In the last 10 days alone, he (Mr Cosgrave) has really attacked in the most virulent manner many Irish journalists. And in terms, of Alison O'Connor, for example, he said, she's not a journalist; in respect of Shane Coleman, because of who he is married to, he has attacked Shane Coleman; he has attacked Tom Lyons and Ian Kehoe; he has attacked the entire Irish media for being sycophants of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, which was news to me,” Mr Martin said.

“So it's a bit rich of him to be attacking me for what I said in the Dáil, because the Dáil is a fundamental cornerstone of our parliamentary democracy, where things need to be said, and said with respect and consciousness of the responsibilities that we have when we're saying things in the Dáil, as I do as a long-term parliamentarian.”

“I said what I feel needed to be said, in respect of ‘The Ditch’, and its work and so on, and these are views I hold, these are views I believe in, it's my opinion, and I strongly hold to those views,” said Mr Martin.

“The Ditch themselves have acknowledged that Paddy Cosgrave is a strong supporter financially, to the tune of €1m, that’s €200,000 a year, €1m over five years, so, it confirms what what was said in the Dáil,” he added.

In response to Mr Martin’s comments this evening, Paddy Cosgrave said: “I understand the Ceann Comhairle is considering my submission to the Clerk concerning the Tánaiste’s breach of standing order 71. I look forward to the outcome of this process.”

Collins

The controversy follows on from The Ditch publishing a series of articles about politicians, most notably about Fianna Fáil Minister of State, Niall Collins, that when he was a Councillor on Limerick County Council 16 years ago, and a month after his wife formally expressed an interest in land owned by the Council, he did not recuse himself from a meeting of a committee attached to the local authority in which members agreed to sell the land on the open market.

Last week, the government supported by independent TDs defeated a motion by People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy, calling on minister Collins to take questions in the Dáil on the issue.

Minister Collins responded by making a statement without taking questions, acknowledging that “in hindsight” he should have recused himself from the January 2007 council meeting, but he insisted that “no law was broken”. His stance was supported by the three coalition government leaders, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Mr Martin, and the Green Party’s Eamon Ryan.

Minister Collins maintained neither he nor his wife gained any benefit as the council ultimately sold the land to his wife after he had vacated his seat on the local authority as he had been elected to the Dáil.

Deputy Murphy submitted that he would participate in a Dáil Q&A regarding the Jobstown protest, if Niall Collins agreed to participate on the council land deal.

In response to this, the Tánaiste said: “Again, Paul (Murphy) has said things publicly as well that leaves a lot to be desired, in respect of the way he's bandied around language like ‘corruption’, and so on, without any basis in respect of previous ministers again, and, you know, he tends to, again, put up a lot of straw men in respect of these issues.”

The Tánaiste said that Minister Collins had “comprehensively addressed” the issue regarding the land deal, and in his view there was “no need” for any further Dáil debate on the matter.

In response, Deputy Paul Murphy said: "Unlike the Tánaiste, I have not hid behind Dáil privilege. Anything I have said in the Dáil, I have repeated outside. The Tánaiste and the Taoiseach should stop their distraction techniques. One obstacle after another is presented to avoid Niall Collins simply answering questions."