Micheál Martin says Israeli press criticism of de Valera sending condolences on Hitler’s death is ‘shallow’

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has dismissed as “shallow” criticism of former President Éamon de Valera in the Israeli press for sending his condolences to Germany in the aftermath of Adolf Hitler’s death during World War II.

Mr Martin also said there was “no suggestion at that all” during his meeting with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen that Ireland was antisemitic, despite commentary in local press.

Speaking on the first day of his state visit to the Middle East, the Tánaiste said Mr de Valera was “very respected” among the Jewish community for his inclusion of the religion in Ireland’s constitution.

He said it was “unfair” to link the decision to send condolence to Hitler with the debate around “antisemitism”.

“I think it is a very false connection and a very shallow on in terms of substance,” Mr Martin said.

“There is a lot of history about World War II and we are not going to find answers in a soundbite here today,” he added.

Éamon de Valera. Photo: General Photographic Agency

Mr Martin said he would not send condolences to Russia if President Vladimir Putin died.

Ireland is regularly criticised in the Israeli press for its stance on tensions in the Middle East.

A former Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Mark Regev, wrote a piece for the Jerusalem Post last year entitled ‘Why does Ireland hate Israel?’ in which he noted Mr de Valera’s decision to send condolences to Hitler.

Mr Martin said in his meeting with Minister Cohen that he tried to make it clear to the Israeli government that “Ireland is not anti-Israel”.

He said Ireland believes in a two-state solution to the long-running dispute between Israel and Palestine and that is why it criticises policies which it believes undermines the chances of finding a resolution.

The Tánaiste said he had a “very frank and open exchange of views” with Minister Cohen about Israel’s occupation of areas of the West Bank and the impact it is having on the possibility of a peace process in the Middle East.

“We shared our perspective and the way we work through the United Nations in particular and international law, in terms of our criticisms or legal settlements and expansions, and the degree to which we feel that continued encroachment into the West Bank and continued expansion and illegal settlements really make the viability of a two-state solution much more difficult,” Mr Martin said.

“He explained to me the very strong security concerns that Israel have, particularly with the malign influence of Iran in the region, and that clearly is a very pressing concern for them,” he added.

Mr Martin said he shared his experience of bringing peace to Northern Ireland and the steps that were taken to “build confidence in communities”.

Earlier in the day, Mr Martin said he was “deeply moved” by the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Jerusalem.

Speaking after he was given a guided tour of the centre called Yad Vashem, Mr Martin said it is important the world never forgets the Holocaust and learns lessons from the mass execution of the Jewish people across Europe by the Nazis during World War II.

“We to remember because it is the most effective way of showing our determination to honour the six million men, women and children who perished,” he said.