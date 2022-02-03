Micheál Martin says Green Party Minister Joe O’Brien ‘entitled’ to oppose new homes

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has weighed in behind Green Party Minister Joe O’Brien over his opposition to social housing being built 25 metres from his own home.

Despite regularly castigating opposition politicians for voting against housing projects, the Fianna Fáil leader defended Mr O’Brien’s opposition to the development near his home in Skerries, Co Dublin.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach said Mr Martin acknowledged the country was in the “midst of an unprecedented housing crisis” and that it “urgently needs to build more homes”.

However, the spokesperson added: “As he (the Taoiseach) has consistently stated, there should be no prolonged opposition to housing developments, but people are entitled to a say in how the area where they live is planned and zoned.”

Mr O’Brien, who is Minister for State for Community Development, is opposed to Fingal County Council rezoning land near his home for housing. He said it would result in the loss of local football pitches.

The local authority insisted the rezoning of land would not affect the pitches.

Fingal County Council has a shortage of social housing and is seeking to build houses in some areas with existing infrastructure.

Mr O’Brien wrote to residents in his Mourne Estate asking them to lobby councillors to oppose the move because he is “against this proposed change”.

“If the proposed rezoning happens, Fingal County Council could use almost half of the area for housing, resulting in the loss of two playing pitches as they are,” he said in a leaflet sent to residents.

Just after being appointed as minister, Mr O’Brien abstained on a vote on Government legislation to extend protection to renters affected by the pandemic.

He did this because he felt it didn’t go far enough and “that it could have been stronger in terms of preventing and reducing homelessness”.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan spoke to Mr O’Brien about his opposition to the land being zoned.

“Minister Ryan hopes there can be a resolution whereby the pitches can be kept and new houses can also be built,” his spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Mr Ryan would not sack Mr O’Brien for trying to stop social housing being built near his home during a housing crisis.