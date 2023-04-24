An aircraft from the French Air Force, which picked up evacuees of different nationalities from Sudan, arrives in Djibouti. Photo: French President Emmanuel Macron via Twitter.

50 Irish citizens have been evacuated in operations conducted by Spanish and French authorities on Sunday night.

Most of the Irish citizens that have escaped Sudan have been flown out from a military airport.

The remaining 100 or so Irish people that are still in Sudan may have to wait for “some days” to be extracted, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said.

“50 Irish citizens were evacuated since yesterday from Khartoum to Djibouti with the support of France and Spain and I want to take the opportunity to thank the French authorities in Spanish for doing a remarkable job.

"We estimate there's about 150 plus [Irish in Sudan], our embassy can include dependents so you will appreciate the situation is fluid, but 50 have been evacuated so far. And more to come. A consular team from the department of foreign affairs have been on the ground in Djibouti since yesterday. I started government approval for the appointment of an emergency assistance team, experienced people with Defence Forces personnel and up to 12 Defence Force personnel are being deployed also,” Mr Martin said on RTE’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Martin said Irish officials will remain in contact with citizens still waiting to be evacuated.

"We will give updated advice as opportunities emerge in terms of getting people out. In the meantime, such advice being given to citizens is to stay indoors, stay safe, wait on communications from the Irish team on the ground, and that communication will be in the context of new opportunities that arise in terms of airlifting people out of Khartoum. This will take some days,” the Tánaiste said.

This comes as Ireland agreed to dispatch 12 Defence Force members from the Army Ranger Wing to neighbouring Djibouti to assist the remaining Irish citizens to escape Sudan as fighting worsens.

Ireland does not have a diplomatic mission in Sudan but more than 150 Irish people registered with the embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, to confirm they want to be removed from Sudan.

It was also reported that Irish citizens were among a convoy of buses organised by France on Sunday but the numbers are not known.

Irish people in Sudan had been previously told to go to the French embassy on Sunday but that is now closed as it only has limited capacity.

Independent TD, and former Army Ranger, Cathal Berry said Ireland does not have the capabilities to lift its own citizens out of a situation like Sudan currently and that Ireland needs work “logistically and legislatively”.

Deputy Berry said 12 officials for a mission of this magnitude is “very small” and that the legislation on this was holding Ireland back.

“It does highlight the deficiencies.. the two Ls, Logistics is poor and also legislation is poor. Realistically, you need three times that number to carry out this type of operation. But unfortunately, from a negative point of view, it's capped at 12. And it's just not enough.

“Again, this is limited in function with only 12, but I suppose if you wanted to break down the roles, in theory, at least, first of all, providing medical support with a couple of paramedics on the team. Also secure communications back to Dublin, frequency hopping on encrypted radio sets, also, ears on the ground.

“Then there'd be an intervention element, so the intervention element could link up with a foreign helicopter, for instance, or an aircraft and fly into Sudan and link up with Irish on the ground and rescue them and bring them back,” Deputy Berry said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Deputy Berry said the situation in Sudan is heading towards full civil war and that, “Ireland really does need an Irish boots on the ground to deal with the Irish citizens”.

“That's where we're falling down because we don't have the airlift capacity, not only to reach our citizens who are in danger abroad, but we can't even get off this island because the logistics and the airlift is so poor,” Deputy Berry said.

The Kildare TD said that Ireland and Malta are the only two EU countries without such airlift capacity and that while not having the capability has been “normalised in Ireland,” he said that it was not normal.

“The Defence Force have been very very poorly resourced over the last number of decades and at times like this, you see that these are days of reckoning basically comes home to roost this this poor resourcing of defence force over the last two decades,” Deputy Berry said.